30 years ago "Gish" began Smashing Pumpkins' legacy

Short collection of songs that mean something to Dylan LeBlanc – includes the “other Dylan”. It has been a feature of the last year and a half that many musicians have released EPs and albums of cover versions of favourite songs. Dylan LeBlancs was recorded at Fame Recording Studios in Muscle Shoals, live and with as few takes as possible in order to capture the immediacy of the experience and a truly authentic enthusiasm for the music. For those who have been following Dylan LeBlanc’s music should find no real surprises here – a Rolling Stones cover, a touch of the softer side of Led Zeppelin and a superb Neil Young song from the Buffalo Springfield days. For an artist who routinely attracts “Laurel Canyon” comparisons this is an admired back catalogue that is totally in keeping with expectations. It’s a nod to heroes that benefits from a full band accompaniment, these are not weedy acoustic only renditions but in places are fully orchestrated epic renditions – such as ‘Play with Fire‘ which shimmers with the appropriate menace, particularly in LeBlanc’s vocal.