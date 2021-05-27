Cancel
Chicago, IL

30 years ago "Gish" began Smashing Pumpkins' legacy

 21 days ago

Thirty years ago, Chicago, Illinois's Smashing Pumpkins released their debut album, "Gish," on May 28, 1991, and their unique voice was unleashed. The record was recorded in Madison, Wisconsin, at Smart Studios, by producer Butch Vig who would go on to helm its follow up, "Siamese Dream," in 1993. The band had been given a budget of $20,000 by Caroline Records, the Virgin Records subsidiary to whom the band had signed, and bandleader Billy Corgan and Vig worked on the album from December of 1990 to March 1991.

