Freelining frozen sardines on the drift in 200 ft off Summerland Key. Started out bottom fishing. Had a chum line started and was chunking squid into the line. A pesky remora came by trying to steal the bait. While trying to chase the remora away with the gaff along comes a dolphin so I pitched a sardine out and he ate it right away. Quickly switched tactics an started freelining. Caught two more fins. Went out Sunday also doing the same thing in the same place. Had a double hooked up but was only able to boat one before getting chased back in by some thunderstorms. Usually I troll skirted ballyhoo out in 600 - 1000 ft for mahi but what the heck, this was way much easier.