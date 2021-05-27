Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buchanan, GA

Buchanan Council reviews proposed FY22 budget

By LAURA CAMPER THE GATEWAY-BEACON lcamper@gateway-beacon.com
times-georgian.com
 21 days ago

At a meeting on Tuesday, the Buchanan City Council members got their first look at a proposed $1.6 million budget for fiscal year 2022, which begins for the city on July 1. The new budget is not really comparable to the old budget, said Mayor A.J. Scott. In the old budget process, income was just carried over year after year and didn’t really reflect the true numbers. Other items, such as the $101,000 annual debt payments for the city’s new water treatment facility and meters were left out completely, although they were getting paid, he said.

www.times-georgian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buchanan, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Budget Process#Buchanan Council#The Buchanan City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell shoots down Manchin's voting compromise

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Thursday that Republicans will oppose a compromise election reform proposal put forward by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). "I would make this observation about the revised version ... all Republicans I think will oppose that as well if that were to be what surfaced on the floor," McConnell told reporters, referring to Manchin's proposal.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

Senators cobbling together bipartisan U.S. infrastructure proposal

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday met with members of a bipartisan group of senators struggling to develop an infrastructure proposal that could make it through Congress while achieving President Joe Biden's goals. Twenty-one of the 100 senators, including 11 Republicans, nine Democrats...
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon but will play in Tokyo Olympics

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka is skipping this year's Wimbledon but will return to the sport at the Tokyo Olympics later this summer, her agent said in a statement Thursday. "Naomi won't be playing Wimbledon this year. She is taking some personal time with friends and family," her agent Stuart Duguid said. "She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans."