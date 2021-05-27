Buchanan Council reviews proposed FY22 budget

At a meeting on Tuesday, the Buchanan City Council members got their first look at a proposed $1.6 million budget for fiscal year 2022, which begins for the city on July 1. The new budget is not really comparable to the old budget, said Mayor A.J. Scott. In the old budget process, income was just carried over year after year and didn’t really reflect the true numbers. Other items, such as the $101,000 annual debt payments for the city’s new water treatment facility and meters were left out completely, although they were getting paid, he said.