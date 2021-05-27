Mastery of skills requires one step at a time

People often do not like to hear that grief is a lifetime process, but it is, due to the fact that grief has derived from the fact that someone has had a loss in their life. No matter what that loss is, it means that person’s life has been changed and the person now will go through a transitional time in order to adapt to that loss in their life. This experience of the loss and adaptation to that loss is now there for someone’s entire life. The goal is to not have a loss confine or define someone, but be a catalyst of change in a healthy way.