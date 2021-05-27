Mastery of skills requires one step at a time
Today we don’t use the term master to address professionals. However, in the past the term master was used for skilled laborers such as jewelers, sculptors, carpenters, leather workers, builders and metal workers. Masters taught apprentices the skills of their trade through years of unpaid labor and a series of skill tests. Once common, the system has all but disappeared in current society. We address professionals the same as other folks with the exception of doctor (earned, honorary or medical).www.times-georgian.com