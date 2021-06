A sci-fi drama that will make you question what you would do under extraterrestrial threat. Apple TV+ has a number of original projects that are coming out later this year and are starting to tease and showcase them more. One is the ten-episode order made in January 2019 for Invasion, which was created by Simon Kinberg and David Weil as they wrote it and served as executive producers on it along with Audrey Chon. The series is set to debut on October 22, 2021, and we now have our first teaser trailer for it.