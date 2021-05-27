Cancel
New York City, NY

NYC rail tunnel takes key step toward US cash after Trump snub

 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRENTON, N.J. — Amtrak’s proposed $11.6 billion passenger-rail tunnel between New York and New Jersey has received long-delayed environmental clearance from U.S. officials, according to people familiar with the action. The decision — the project’s biggest step forward in years — is crucial to start the next phase of work and secure billions of federal dollars for what’s considered one of the most vital U.S. infrastructure needs.

