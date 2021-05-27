Hawai‘i Department of Health and community partners to expand vaccine access over Memorial Day weekend

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i State Department of Health is partnering with community leaders to increase vaccination access over Memorial Day weekend. Vaccination sites are planned across the state at accessible locations such as malls, restaurants, farmers markets, and a beach park. These events augment the hundreds of sites statewide offering COVID-19 vaccinations through Points of Dispensing (PODs), pharmacies, and other outreach events. Additional opportunities can be found at HawaiiCOVID19.com/vaccine or @HawaiiDOH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.