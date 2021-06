President Joe Biden took a veiled swipe at former President Donald Trump as he seeks to differentiate himself on the world stage from the man he replaced in the White House. "We are committed. We never fully left, but we're reasserting that fact that it's overwhelmingly in the interest of the United States of America to have a great relationship with NATO," he said Tuesday as he arrived at a U.S.-European Union summit. "I have a very different view than my predecessor."