Steven Turko, 65, died on April 21 at his home in Oxnard. He was the son of Daniel and Maxine Turko. Steve grew up with his sister, Kathie Dell’Aquila, in La Crescenta. He attended Holy Redeemer, went on to Saint Francis High School and graduated from Crescenta Valley High School. He then pursued a career in residential and commercial construction in Surfside, California where his love for the beach began.