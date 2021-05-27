Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mora, MN

Kenneth R. Dalbey

hometownsource.com
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenneth Robert Dalbey, of Mora, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at his home. He was 78 years old. A Celebration of Kenneth’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the Library Park in Mora. A time of visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the park. Inurnment will be in the Oakwood Cemetery in Mora. A time of fellowship and Evergreen Camp Reunion at the park will follow the service. In case of severe weather, the service will be moved to the Hillman Baptist Church. To confirm the location on the day of the service, you may check on Camp Evergreen Facebook page @evergreenbiblecamp. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.

www.hometownsource.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Mora, MN
City
Kenneth, MN
City
Hillman, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inurnment#Evergreen Camp Reunion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers

The House on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War in what lawmakers are framing as a first step in a broader effort to claw back presidential war powers. The House voted largely along party lines, 268-161, to scrap the 2002 authorization for the use of...