Kenneth R. Dalbey

Kenneth Robert Dalbey, of Mora, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at his home. He was 78 years old. A Celebration of Kenneth’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the Library Park in Mora. A time of visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the park. Inurnment will be in the Oakwood Cemetery in Mora. A time of fellowship and Evergreen Camp Reunion at the park will follow the service. In case of severe weather, the service will be moved to the Hillman Baptist Church. To confirm the location on the day of the service, you may check on Camp Evergreen Facebook page @evergreenbiblecamp. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.