Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

FirstGroup investors green light U.S. assets divestment to EQT

By Reuters
kitco.com
 28 days ago

May 27 (Reuters) - A majority of FirstGroup shareholders on Thursday backed the British company’s planned 3.3 billion pound sale of its two U.S. bus assets to EQT Infrastructure, in a blow to activist investor Coast Capital which led a rebellion against the deal. The public transport operator said 61.3%...

www.kitco.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Activist Investor#Green Light#Public Transport#Investors#Firstgroup#Firstgroup#Reuters#British#Eqt Infrastructure#Coast Capital#Firststudent#Firsttransit#Swedish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Private Equity
News Break
Economy
Related
MarketsMySanAntonio

AI Global Investors Partners with Quantamental Asset Manager Duo Reges

Team focused on researching and trading human/machine behavioral biases joins AI Global Investors. Asset management firm AI Global Investors (USA) LLC (“AIGI”), a subsidiary of Alpha Innovations Ltd. (“AI”), today announced a partnership with Duo Reges Capital Management (“Duo Reges”), the latest team to join AIGI’s New York-based asset management platform. The Duo Reges team boasts an impressive background in data science garnered from leading technology firms including Amazon, Intel and Microsoft, and brings to bear a unique skillset which they have successfully employed over the past several years to mine alpha from public equity markets. Duo Reges is led by data science veteran Anand (Andy) Chakraborty.
StocksCNBC

Investor Victoria Greene likes these stocks to ride a run to $100 oil

Investors may be overreacting to this period of higher inflation and should use it to take advantage of stocks in the energy sector, said Victoria Greene, an investor for high net worth clients. "Energy does well in an inflationary environment," the chief investment officer at G Squared Private Wealth said...
Energy IndustryPV Tech

Finland’s Fortum to divest 500MW of Indian solar assets to Actis

Finnish utility Fortum has secured a deal to divest two solar projects in India totalling 500MW of capacity to private equity firm Actis. The transaction includes the 250MW Pavagada II project in Karnataka that Fortum won the rights to in 2018 and that completed last year. The park has a fixed tariff of INR2.85/kWh for its output to the grid for 25 years. The second project is the 250MW Rajasthan facility that the utility secured the rights to in 2019 and has a fixed tariff of INR2.48/kWh for 25 years.
Businesstechinvestornews.com

CDP: Record number of investors with $17tr in assets call on corporates to disclose environmental da

Netflix and the Alibaba Group are among companies urged to disclose their environmental data by fast-growing coalition of investors. CDP has announced that a record number of 168 global investors with a combined $17tr of assets under management, have joined the group's annual campaign to urge companies with high environmental impacts to publicly disclose their environmental data and climate risk assessments.
Energy Industryeenews.net

Sale of Permian assets would test Shell's green ambitions

Royal Dutch Shell is reportedly mulling the sale of its assets in the Permian, America's largest shale basin. Whether the Anglo-Dutch giant pulls the trigger on a deal figures to be a test case for how to green an oil company — and of shale's resilience in a world increasingly focused on reducing emissions.
EconomyTelegraph

Inconsistent green goals leave investors flailing

A few weeks ago, I hosted some teenagers from an East London school on a (virtual) visit to learn about the investment business. In search of common ground, we focused on environmental, social and governance (ESG) questions and had an interesting exchange on climate change, sweat shops and overpaid bosses.
Economywealthmanagement.com

JPMorgan Asset-Management Arm Buys $5.3 Billion Forest Investor

(Bloomberg)—JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s asset-management arm agreed to purchase Campbell Global LLC, which focuses on timberland and natural resources and has $5.3 billion in investments, as the bank bets on the growth of carbon-offset markets. Campbell Global, part of BrightSphere Investment Group, manages more than 1.7 million acres (690,000 hectares)...
Marketsgloballandscapesforum.org

Technical Guide: TCFD for Real Assets Investors

The guide sets out different actions for real assets investors to implement the TCFD recommendations. It considers steps that both direct investors in real assets, and those investing through external managers, may take during the typical investment cycle for real assets. These processes and actions may need to be built up over time, depending on the stage each investor is at on its TCFD implementation journey.
Economyetftrends.com

Company Decisions in the Midstream Space: To Divest or Not to Divest?

In any industry, it’s crucial for companies to know when to part with an asset or a business. However, selectivity in divestments is important, too. After years of feasting on low interest rates and favorable energy prices, midstream operators, including those residing in the ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEArca: AMLP), are renewing their devotion to balance sheet fortitude and are selectively shopping for assets to that effect.
EnvironmentInsurance Journal

Major UK Asset Manager Divests from Insurer AIG over Climate Policies

Legal & General Investment Management will sell holdings in four companies including U.S insurer American International Group Inc. after deeming they’re making insufficient progress on addressing climate change risks. The UK asset manager said in a statement on Tuesday it will also divest investments in Industrial & Commercial Bank of...
Energy IndustryFOXBusiness

Oil price hits pandemic high as investors bet on green energy

Some investors are wagering that Wall Street's preference for green energy will depress spending on oil extraction, setting the stage for supply shortages and higher fuel prices. The bets come as money managers line up trillions of dollars for wind, solar and other renewable programs and expenditures on oil projects...
Energy Industryb975.com

Exclusive-Shell considering possible sale of U.S. Permian assets

(Reuters) -Oil giant Royal Dutch Shell is reviewing its holdings in the largest oil field in the United States for a possible sale as the company looks to focus on its most profitable oil-and-gas assets and grow its low-carbon investments, according to sources familiar with the matter. The sale could...
Economyava360.com

Activist investors are both greening and greying

ACTIVIST INVESTORS have some menacing tools of the trade. First comes the phone call, letting a boss know they have a new arrival on the share register. Then there is the slide deck, enumerating all the failings for which the boss is supposedly responsible. Sometimes the body language when predator and prey meet for the first time can be the most unsettling. In 2015, when Trian Partners, one of the biggest activist funds, took a $2.5bn stake in GE, an American conglomerate, its founders, Nelson Peltz and Ed Garden, wore tailored suits—with sneakers—to their first meeting with Jeff Immelt, then GE’s boss. “That note of informality amplified their power,” two Wall Street Journal reporters wrote in a recent book, “Lights Out”. “Amid the fine art displayed [at GE’s headquarters], the sneakers were a reminder of their sovereignty.”
BusinessTelegraph

Aviva axes top fund managers in race to win over green investors

Aviva Investors is preparing to oust up to 10 top fund managers as the £350bn money manager focuses on environmentally friendly investments as part of a drive to win new business and cut costs. Chief investment officer David Cumming has agreed to leave as part of a shake-up under the...
StocksShareCast

Third Point Investors Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

Third Point Investors Limited (the “Company”) (a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 47161) LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 02/10/2021. 09 June 2021. Publication of Weekly Net Asset Value. The estimated NAV of the under mentioned class of shares of no...