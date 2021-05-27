Cancel
Canadian dollar gains as attention turns to U.S. inflation data

By Reuters
kitco.com
 28 days ago

TORONTO, May 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, moving back in reach of a recent 6-year high as investors awaited U.S. inflation data on Friday that could provide clues on the Federal Reserve's policy outlook. The loonie was trading 0.4% higher at 1.2069 to the greenback, or 82.86 U.S. cents.

www.kitco.com
