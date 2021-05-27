Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce quarterly profit beats expectations

Brokerages expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to report sales of $1.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. Canadian Solar reported sales of $695.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 105.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.