Toronto-Dominion Bank quarterly profit tops estimates

By Reuters
kitco.com
 29 days ago

(Corrects to remove "higher revenue" from headline) May 27 (Reuters) - Toronto-Dominion Bank beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit on Thursday, driven by higher revenue from fees and as it released some reserves set aside to cover loan losses. Net earnings excluding one-off items rose to C$3.78 billion ($3.12 billion),...

www.kitco.com
#Toronto Dominion Bank#Canada#Dominion#Toronto Dominion Bank#Reuters#Ibes#Refinitiv
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Financial Reportsrock947.com

Nike revenue beats on upbeat North America demand

(Reuters) – Nike Inc quarterly revenue beat Wall Street estimates, as Americans stepping out of the pandemic-led lockdowns splurged on footwear and apparel, sending its shares 4% higher. After staying at home for more than a year and limiting themselves to athleisure clothing and comfortable pajamas, consumers are back to...
Financial Reportssrnnews.com

Accenture third-quarter revenue beats on pandemic-driven demand

(Reuters) – IT consulting firm Accenture Plc posted higher third-quarter revenue on Thursday that beat analysts’ estimates, as more businesses used its digital, cloud and security services to adapt to a hybrid work model in a post-pandemic world. Revenue rose to $13.3 billion in the quarter ended May 31 from...
Financial Reportsinvezz.com

FedEx beats Wall Street estimates in the fiscal fourth quarter.

The delivery services company did not offer future guidance. FedEx shares are 4% down in extended trading on Thursday. FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX) published its earnings report for the fiscal fourth quarter on Thursday that came in better than expected. The company attributed its hawkish performance to a COVID-19 driven boost in the U.S. and elsewhere.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $445.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) will announce $445.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $467.00 million and the lowest is $424.03 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities reported sales of $343.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

BMO Capital Markets Cuts Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target to C$45.00

EMP.A has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Empire from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.44.
Marketsthebharatexpressnews.com

Ashok Leyland soars over 6% on March quarter profit recovery

Ashok Leyland shares climbed more than 6% in a flat market after the automaker announced a turnaround in the March quarter. Ashok Leyland reported a net profit of Rs 241.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2021, compared to a loss of Rs 57.32 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. As of 11:30 am, shares of Ashok Leyland were trading at Rs 125.85, up 6.47% from BSE.
Financial ReportsCircuits Assembly

Cemtrex Swings to Profit in March Quarter

BROOKLYN -- Cemtrex reported revenue for the three months ended Mar. 31 was $9.3 million, down 24% from $12.1 million a year ago. The decrease was primarily due to shutdowns and limited operations of businesses due to the Covid-19 crisis. The Advanced Technologies segment revenues for period decreased 11% to $5.5 million, while Industrial Services revenues decreased 36% to $3.8 million.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Reduced by Beacon Securities

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Anticipate Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to Post $0.31 EPS

Equities analysts expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Square’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Square posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Financial Reportsslatersentinel.com

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $978.32 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Financial ReportsRegister Citizen

Accenture: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) _ Accenture PLC (ACN) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $1.55 billion. The Dublin-based company said it had net income of $2.40 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.23 per share.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Winnebago Industries Q3 Profit Tops View

(RTTNews) - Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) reported that its net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $71.3 million or $2.05 per share compared to a net loss of $12.4 million or $0.37 per share in the prior year fiscal quarter. Operating income was $102.4 million for the...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.750-0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-3.800 EPS.
Stockstickerreport.com

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$29.00 at Scotiabank

ALA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on AltaGas to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$26.43.
Financial ReportsKFYR-TV

Bank see nearly $28 million drop in profits in 2020

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bank of North Dakota earned less money in 2020 for a variety of reasons. Despite that, Bank President Eric Hardmeyer says performance overall was exceptional. The Bank of North Dakota reported a profit of $141.2 million, which was down from the $169 million made in...
Financial ReportsLos Angeles Business Journal

Special Report: Banking & Finance Quarterly — Q1 2021 Data

After riding out the worst of the pandemic, banks are poised to make big strides in the second half of 2021. Merger and acquisition activity in the sector figures to accelerate as institutions with untapped emergency reserves look to make up for lost time. The Business Journal takes stock of where the industry is headed and gets an insider’s view of a recently completed banking deal.
Financial Reportsnorthernontariobusiness.com

Back on the stock market, Algoma Steel reveals a quarterly profit

Buoyed by soaring steel prices, Algoma Steel reported a $114-million profit in its fourth quarter. Back on the stock markets after a 14-year absence, Algoma posted its financial results for its fiscal year that ended on March 31. Algoma Steel is now listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange after a...