Airbus hikes jet output targets in bet on aviation recovery

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Airbus presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €117.69 ($138.46).