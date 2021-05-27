Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Brazil industrial confidence rises in May for first time in five months -FGV

By Reuters
kitco.com
 29 days ago

BRASILIA, May 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian industrial confidence rose in May, a survey showed on Thursday, marking the first rise in five months as businesses looked through the current COVID-19 crisis towards brighter prospects in the coming months. The Fundacao Getulio Vargas’s national industrial confidence index for May rose 0.7...

www.kitco.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters#Brazilian#Fgv#Ihs Markit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Country
Brazil
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Brazil's National Monetary Council sets 2024 inflation target at 3.00%

BRASILIA, June 24 (Reuters) - Brazil’s National Monetary Council (CMN) on Thursday set the central bank’s 2024 inflation target at 3.00%, another decline from preceding years’ goals, highlighting policymakers’ determination to keep inflation under control. The CMN is Brazil’s highest economic policy body, comprised of Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, central...
EconomyForexTV.com

U.S. GDP Growth Unrevised At 6.4% In First Quarter

The Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing the pace of U.S. economic growth in the first quarter of 2021 was unrevised from the previous estimate. The report said real gross domestic product spiked by 6.4 percent in the first quarter, matching the estimate provided last month as well as economist estimates.
Economyorlandoecho.com

S. Korea's export volume keeps rising for 9 months in May

SEOUL, June 25 (Xinhua) -- South Korea's export volume kept rising for nine straight months on the global demand recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic shock, central bank data showed Friday. The export volume index stood at 115.78 in May, up 22.9 percent from a year ago, according to the Bank...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso jumps after central bank's surprise rate hike

* Mexican c.bank raises overnight rates by 25 bps * Brazil cenbank ups 2021 GDP growth forecast to 4.6% * MSCI update on Argentina in focus (Adds comments, updates prices throughout) By Shreyashi Sanyal and Ambar Warrick June 24 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso jumped on Thursday, leading gains among its Latin American counterparts, after the country's central bank unexpectedly raised its benchmark interest rate, while a flat dollar on middling U.S. labor data also buoyed currencies. The peso rose 1.7% to a two-week high as the Mexican central bank, commonly known as Banxico, raised its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points to 4.25% to protect from the adverse effects on inflation expectations. The decision follows a hawkish tilt from the U.S. Federal Reserve last week, which signaled higher rates could come sooner than previously planned. "The surprise 25bp rate hike by Banxico suggests that its reaction function is not as dovish as we had thought, with most Board members increasingly worried about the inflation outlook," said Nikhil Sanghani, Latin America economist at Capital Economics. "With the core rate set to remain above target over the coming months, this hawkish shift suggests that some further tightening over the rest of the year is likely." Data on Thursday showed consumer prices in the first half of June rose more than expected, while a separate reading showed Mexico's jobless rate declined in May. Ratings agency S&P raised its forecasts for Mexican economic growth to 5.8% for this year and 2.9% in 2022, saying Mexico was benefiting from a strong U.S. economic recovery, via manufacturing exports and remittances. While the peso had benefited from relatively higher rates at the start of the year, hikes in regional peer Brazil, as well as a cut in Mexican lending rates in February, have diminished the peso's appeal for carry trade. Brazil's real rose 1.2% as the country's central bank raised its economic growth outlook for this year to 4.6% from 3.6%, closer to the broader market consensus. Sentiment toward emerging markets improved after U.S. weekly jobless claims fell much less than expected, while new orders for U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in May. The data eased some fears over imminent policy tightening by the Fed, given that the labor market is a major factor for the bank to consider halting its massive stimulus program. Latam stocks also rose, with MSCI's index of regional stocks rising 1.7%, outpacing the broader emerging market index. Focus was also on Argentine markets, with index provider MSCI expected to provide an update after the U.S. market close on whether Argentina can remain part of its benchmark emerging market index. If not, the country's assets will face relegation to frontier markets or standalone status. Ejection from the MSCI emerging market index could also result in outflows of $610 million from Argentinian stocks, JPMorgan calculated. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1933 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1368.33 0.58 MSCI LatAm 2693.76 1.7 Brazil Bovespa 129205.35 0.61 Mexico IPC 50499.86 0.66 Chile IPSA 4415.86 1.04 Argentina MerVal 67058.44 1.465 Colombia COLCAP 1280.62 2.7 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.9047 1.19 Mexico peso 19.8890 1.39 Chile peso 734.3 0.10 Colombia peso 3763.25 0.47 Peru sol 3.9838 -0.13 Argentina peso (interbank) 95.5500 -0.01 Argentina peso (parallel) 167 -0.60 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Shreyashi Sanyal; Editing by Dan Grebler and Nick Zieminski)
Businesskitco.com

U.S. factory activity index rises to record high in June - Markit

WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) - A measure of U.S. factory activity climbed to a record high in June, but manufacturers are still struggling to secure raw materials and qualified workers, substantially raising prices for both businesses and consumers. Data firm IHS Markit said on Wednesday its flash U.S. manufacturing PMI...
MarketsForexTV.com

Euro Advances As Eurozone PMI Hits 15-year High

The euro rose against its most major counterparts in the European session on Wednesday, following the release of a data showing strong private sector expansion in the euro area for June. Flash survey data from IHS Markit showed that the euro area private sector grew at the fastest rate in...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Czech Central Bank Raises Rates

(RTTNews) - The Czech central bank raised its key interest rate for the first time in one-and-a-half years on Wednesday, in a bid to keep inflation within its target in coming months as the economy reopens and recovers from the coronavirus pandemic. The board increased the two-week repo rate by...
BusinessShareCast

US economy continued running hot in June, IHS Markit says

America's economy continued to expand at a very brisk pace in June, although inflation continued to be a potential risk, the results of two surveys revealed. IHS Markit's services business activity index slipped from May's reading of 70.4 to 64.8 (consensus: 69.9). On the other hand, the same survey compiler's...
Businessmarketpulse.com

Euro steady as business confidence rises

The euro has posted slight gains on Thursday. In the European session, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1941, up 0.12% on the day. Germany’s economy is showing a broad-based and strong recovery, which is good news for the eurozone and the euro. The well-respected Ifo Business Climate index climbed to 104.0 in June, up from 102.9 and above the consensus of 103.6 points. This marked the strongest reading since November 2018 and coincides with an easing of health restrictions as Covid receded. The report stated that the “German economy is shaking off the coronavirus crisis”.
EconomyPosted by
Financial World

US factory activity soars to record in early-June, says IHS Markit

On Wednesday, IHS Markit, the London-based Anglo-American financial information provider, said in a statement that its index for US national manufacturing activity had jumped to a record peak between June 10 and June 22, however, the Markit statement had also underscored an intensifying ruckus over securing raw materials alongside qualified workers that eventually converge into a sky-scrapping US inflation that blew past a 5.0 per cent mark last month, well above the US Fed’s target of 2.0 per cent.
Economyinvesting.com

Germany's Ifo Index Hits Highest Level Since 2018

Investing.com -- German business confidence hit its highest level since the end of 2018 in June. as the gradual relaxation of pandemic restrictions supported both current activity and expectations for the future. Ifo, the Munich-based think-tank, said its closely-watched business climate index rose to 104.0, from 102.9 in May. Analysts...
RetailPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar steadies as investors reassess Fed outlook

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian retail sales fall 5.7% in April * Price of U.S. oil settles 0.3% higher * Canadian 10-year yield rises 2.2 basis points to 1.429% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, holding on to this week's gains as oil rose and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reassured markets that the U.S. central bank won't rush to hike interest rates. Markets were rattled last week when the Fed shifted to more hawkish guidance. But Powell on Tuesday said the economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis needed more time before higher borrowing costs are appropriate, remarks that weighed on the U.S. dollar. The recovery this week for the Canadian dollar reflects the pullback in the U.S. dollar and moves in U.S. rates, said Amo Sahota, director at Klarity FX in San Francisco. "We never really saw a tightening between U.S. and CAD yield spreads to support" the loonie's move lower, Sahota said. The gap between Canada's 5-year yield and its U.S. equivalent was at 9.4 basis points in favor of the Canadian bond, up about 3 basis points since the Fed's release last Wednesday of its latest policy statement and economic projections. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose after data showed U.S. crude inventories has declined as travel has picked up. U.S. crude oil futures settled 0.3% higher at $73.08 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2303 to the greenback, or 81.28 U.S. cents. The currency gained ground on Monday and Tuesday, clawing back some of its decline from last week. Canadian retail sales fell by 5.7% in April from March, Statistics Canada said. A flash estimate showed sales were down 3.2% in May. "The retail sales, while disappointing, can be viewed as old news," Sahota said. "With the (COVID-19) vaccinations going reasonably well, the market expects and initial data is showing a decent return to activity for June." Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a steeper curve, with the 10-year up 2.2 basis points at 1.429%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Paul Simao)
EconomyThe Independent

Business confidence returns to positive territory for first time in three years

Business confidence in the UK economy has turned positive for the first time since June 2018, according to new data. The latest Recruitment & Employment Confederation (REC) Jobs Outlook survey found that employers are increasingly optimistic about the economic outlook as pandemic restrictions have eased. In the three months to...
Businessrock947.com

Euro zone business growth at 15-year high as demand unleashed – PMI

LONDON (Reuters) – Euro zone business growth accelerated at its fastest pace in 15 years this month as the easing of more lockdown measures and the unleashing of pent-up demand drove a boom in the bloc’s dominant services industry, a survey showed. When the coronavirus was spreading rapidly, governments imposed...
BusinessForexTV.com

Hungary Lifts Key Rate For First Time Since 2011

Hungary’s central bank raised its key interest rate for the first time in nearly a decade as inflation continue to remain above the target. The Monetary Council of the Magyar Nemzeti Bank on Tuesday decided to lift the benchmark base rate by 30 basis points to 0.90 percent from 0.60 percent.
Marketsnewagebd.net

Bitcoin falls under $30,000 for first time in five months

Bitcoin fell underneath $30,000 on Tuesday for the first time in five months, hit by concerns over China's ongoing crackdown on the world's most popular cryptocurrency. At about 1230 GMT, bitcoin sank as low as $29,334, a level last seen in January, with analysts citing Chinese efforts to curb trading and mining operations.
BusinessShareCast

UK economic recovery continues but inflationary pressures build - PMI

The UK’s economic recovery continued in June, research published on Wednesday showed, prompting a record hike in employment, but inflationary pressures gathered pace. The IHS Markit flash UK composite output index was 61.7 in June. That was down on May’s final reading of 62.9, and was marginally below consensus for 61.5. But it remains among the fastest rates of expansion seen since the series began in January 1998.