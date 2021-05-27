Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Eurobank quarterly earnings rise, eyes single-digit bad loan ratio this year

By Reuters
kitco.com
 28 days ago

ATHENS, May 27 (Reuters) - Eurobank, one of Greece's four largest lenders, grew net profit in the first quarter compared to the same period a year earlier thanks to lower operating costs and higher fee and commission income, it said on Thursday. The bank, which is 2.4% owned by the...

www.kitco.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulgaria#Cyprus#Eurobank#Reuters#Hfsf#Securitise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
Greece
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Price to Earnings Ratio Insights for Jerash Holdings

In the current session, Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) is trading at $6.61, after a 3.93% gain. Over the past month, the stock increased by 6.38%, and in the past year, by 32.65%. With performance like this, long-term shareholders are optimistic but others are more likely to look into the price-to-earnings ratio to see if the stock might be overvalued.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Price to Earnings Ratio Insights for Mizuho Financial Group

Right now, Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) share price is at $2.92, after a 0.34% gain. Moreover, over the past month, the stock decreased by 7.89%, but in the past year, spiked by 14.96%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session.
Financial Reportsteletrader.com

PTA-Adhoc: CropEnergies AG: CropEnergies with significantly higher revenues and earnings in 1st quarter 2021/22Earnings forecast for financial year 2021/22 confirmed

Mannheim (pta014/16.06.2021/10:20) - According to preliminary figures, CropEnergies AG, Mannheim, generated revenues of EUR 214 (previous year: EUR 171) million and an operating profit of EUR 15.2 (previous year: EUR 8.1) million in the 1st quarter of the 2021/22 financial year. EBITDA rose to EUR 25.6 (previous year: EUR 18.2) million. The main reason for the pleasing development is a normalisation of ethanol sales. In the previous year, these had been significantly lower in the 1st quarter due to the extended shutdown at the Wanze site caused by the pandemic. In addition, significantly higher ethanol prices were able to partially compensate for the higher raw material and energy costs.
Financial ReportsInvestor's Business Daily

Oracle Quarterly Earnings Beat; Shows Best Revenue Growth In Six Years

Oracle (ORCL) reported quarterly results late Tuesday that beat on the top and bottom lines and showed its best revenue growth in six years. Oracle stock fell. The database software giant reported adjusted earnings of $1.54 a share on revenue of $11.2 billion. Analysts expected Oracle to report earnings of $1.31 a share on revenue of $11 billion, according to FactSet's consensus of analyst estimates. Revenue rose 8% from the year-ago period, Oracle's best quarterly growth in six years.
Stocksdigitalmarketnews.com

KL Has Its Quarterly Earnings Increased By Analysts

The analysts from National Bank Financial have increased the EPS estimates on the stocks of KL in a 9th June report. M. Parkin, the lead analyst for the brokerage, has already predicted that the company will be posting an EPS of $3.01, which is quite an increase from its previous estimate of $2.86. The company has a rating of sector perform on the stock.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Thai c.bank says sharp rise in bad loans unlikely

BANGKOK, June 11 (Reuters) - Thailand’s central bank said on Friday it did not expect non-performing loans to increase sharply due to debt relief measures to help debtors cope with the impact of coronavirus outbreaks. Given the country’s vaccine rollout and reopening plans, a quick recovery in economic activity will also help prevent bad loans from surging, Deputy governor Ronadol Numnonda told a briefing.
Stockssmarteranalyst.com

RH Posts a Blowout Quarter as Adjusted Earnings Jump 285%; Shares Rise 6.7%

RH (RH) posted strong Q1 results on the back of adjusted earnings that soared 285% year-over-year. RH is an American home-furnishings company. Following the announcement, shares of the company spiked 6.7% in Wednesday’s extended trading session after closing 2.8% lower on the day. Earnings came in at $4.89 per share,...
Personal FinanceArab American News

New digital banking platform promises halal certified banking, no-interest loans

A new banking system offers its customer the first halal banking experience in the U.S., by promising no-interest lending, ethical investments. Fair is a “neobank”, or digital bank, that practices principles in line with Islamic law, which forbids usury, or collecting interest on loans. Fair customers can conduct business through its app, where customers can find a range of financial services based on Fair guiding principles. Every service is available for a one-time joining fee.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect that ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Second Quarter And Year-to-Date 2021 Earnings Release Schedule

ROSEMONT, Ill., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation ("Wintrust") (Nasdaq: WTFC) today announced it will release its second quarter and year-to-date 2021 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 19, 2021 and host a conference call on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (CDT). Individuals interested in participating in the call should dial 877-363-5049 and enter Conference ID #8765066 or a simultaneous audio-only web cast may be accessed via the Company's web site at http://www.wintrust.com, Investor Relations link. An accompanying slide presentation for those participating in the call or listening via web cast will be available on the Company's web site at http://www.wintrust.com, Investor Relations link.
Financial Reportsgreenmarketreport.com

Fire & Flower Revenues Rise 90% In First Quarter

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCQX: FFLWF) announced its financial and operational results for the fiscal first quarter ending May 1, 2021 with revenue rising 90.7% to $44.1 million. However, Fire & Flower also delivered a net loss of $61.6 million versus last year’s $12.7 million for the same time period. The company blamed the net losses on a $54.1 million loss on the revaluation of derivative liabilities in the current quarter.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Price to Earnings Ratio Insights for Worthington Industries

Right now, Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE:WOR) share price is at $59.33, after a 2.10% gain. Moreover, over the past month, the stock decreased by 8.38%, but in the past year, spiked by 60.66%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

CEE MARKETS-FX firms as market eyes Czech rate hike

WARSAW, June 23 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were firmer on Wednesday, ahead of a Czech central bank meeting that economists expect will deliver the second rate hike in the region in as many days. Central and eastern Europe has the highest inflation in the European Union, and on Tuesday the Hungarian central bank became the first in the bloc to launch a cycle of rate hikes to combat growing price pressures in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. It raised its base rate to 0.9% from 0.6%, a slightly bigger hike than analysts had expected, and said it would review the need for more hikes on a monthly basis. Markets expect the Czech central bank will follow suit with its first rate hike since just before the pandemic started. The Czech crown was 0.25% firmer against the euro at 25.454 at 0844 GMT, close to its two-week moving average. It hit 15-month highs on the strong side of 25.30 earlier in June. Commerzbank said a rate hike was likely, with the majority on the Czech National Bank (CNB) board not wanting to wait and that the crown had further room to gain over its forecast horizon. "Consumer prices are close to the top end of the CNB target range, core rate remains above it and producer price momentum points towards increased price pressure," it said. The Hungarian forint was the best performing currency in the region, firming 0.49% to 349.40 after Tuesday's rate hike. "The central bank surprised to the hawkish side by saying that it will deliver further hikes on a monthly basis ... Moreover, the statement had a clear hawkish shift in tone as far as inflation risks are concerned," Morgan Stanley said in a note. In Poland, where the central bank has struck a much more dovish tone than its Czech and Hungarian counterparts, the zloty was 0.09% firmer at 4.518. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1044 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2021 EURCZK= Czech.
BusinessForexTV.com

Czech Central Bank Raises Rates

The Czech central bank raised its key interest rate for the first time in one-and-a-half years on Wednesday, in a bid to keep inflation within its target in coming months as the economy reopens and recovers from the coronavirus pandemic. The board increased the two-week repo rate by 25 basis...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.390–0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $60 million-61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.74 million.Domo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.410–1.330 EPS.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.130–0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $540 million-550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $540.67 million.SecureWorks also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.030-0.000 EPS.