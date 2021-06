From a trading volume of $28K in June last year, Rarible has seen mammoth growth of over 3000 times to reach $150M total sales. Non-fungible token (NFT) site Rarible is set to launch a marketplace on the Flow blockchain network. With a successful funding round that brought in $14 2M, “Rarible is determined to pioneer the next wave,” CEO Alexei Falin said in a statement according to CoinDesk.