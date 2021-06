German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Wednesday criticised UEFA’s decision to block plans to light Munich’s Allianz Arena stadium in rainbow colours for Germany’s Euro 2020 match against Hungary. “It’s true, the football pitch is not about politics,” Maas wrote on Twitter, after the European football body blamed the “political context” for its decision. “It’s about people, about fairness, about tolerance. That’s why @UEFA is sending the wrong signal,” he said. City authorities had wanted the Allianz Arena — owned by Bayern Munich, but rented to UEFA for Euro 2020 — in rainbow colours for the crucial Group F match to “send a visible sign of solidarity” with Hungary’s LGBT community.