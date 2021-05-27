Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Brazil's unemployment hits historic high 14.7% in the first quarter

By Reuters
kitco.com
 28 days ago

BRASILIA, May 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's unemployment rate rose to a historic high of 14.7% in the first quarter of the year, figures showed on Thursday, as a record number of people out of work and other indicators pointed to general weakness across the labor market. The official unemployment rate...

www.kitco.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Rates#Brasilia#Reuters#Ibge#Economy Ministry#Brazilians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Goldman Sachs
Country
Brazil
Related
Economyinvesting.com

Brazil's consumer confidence rises to 7-month high in June

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Consumer confidence in Brazil rose in June to a seven-month high, a survey indicated on Thursday, a third consecutive increase as households looked through the current wave of COVID-19 to brighter economic prospects in the coming months. The Getulio Vargas Foundation's (FGV) consumer confidence index rose 4.7...
Businessmix929.com

Fed’s hawkish tilt pressures Mexico’s Banxico, but no hike seen

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The Bank of Mexico is widely expected to keep its benchmark interest rate on hold at 4.0% on Thursday, in the face of pressure to hike after Federal Reserve officials last week brought forward the first projected U.S. rate increases. The Fed on June 16 began...
EconomyPosted by
Times Leader

US economy grows 6.4% in Q1, unchanged from previous rate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew at a solid 6.4% rate in the first three months of this year, setting the stage for what economists are forecasting could be the strongest year for the economy in growth led by strong consumer spending. The Commerce Department said Thursday that growth...
Businesslatinamericanews.net

Brazil's Central Bank raises 2021 economic growth forecast to 4.6 pct

BRASILIA, June 24 (Xinhua) -- The Central Bank of Brazil raised its forecast for gross domestic product (GDP) growth from 3.6 to 4.6 percent for this year, according to its quarterly Inflation Report released on Thursday. Recent indicators of economic activity showed more positive evolution than expected, despite the intensity...
BusinessUS News and World Report

Mexico's Central Bank Delivers Own 'Hawkish Surprise' With Rate Hike

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico's board decided by a majority on Thursday to raise the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.25%, saying it was necessary to avoid adverse effects on inflation expectations and citing price formation in the United States. Three of the bank's...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Economy grew at 6.4 percent yearly pace in first quarter of 2021

The U.S. economy grew at a yearly pace of more than 6 percent in the first quarter of 2021, according to data released Thursday by the Commerce Department. U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) grew at a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 6.4 percent in the first three months of 2021, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis's (BEA) final estimate of first quarter growth. The BEA’s previous two estimates of first quarter growth were also 6.4 percent, up from a lackluster 2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020.
BusinessPosted by
IBTimes

US Data Confirms Rapid 6.4% Growth In First Quarter

A final estimate of first quarter growth confirmed the US economy expanded by a rapid 6.4 percent annualized in the period from January to March of this year, the government said Thursday. The figure was unchanged from the initial estimate in late April, the Commerce Department said, and represents the...
Businesswibqam.com

Brazil real to strengthen ‘much more’, says economy minister

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s real is now at a more “favorable” level and is likely to strengthen much further, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Wednesday, the day the currency hit a one-year high of 4.9386 per dollar. In an online event hosted by the Sao Paulo Federation of Industries,...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Czech Central Bank Raises Rates

(RTTNews) - The Czech central bank raised its key interest rate for the first time in one-and-a-half years on Wednesday, in a bid to keep inflation within its target in coming months as the economy reopens and recovers from the coronavirus pandemic. The board increased the two-week repo rate by...
BusinessInternational Business Times

Eurozone Economy Booms At Fastest Rate In 15 Years

Business activity in the eurozone jumped at its fastest rate in 15 years this month, a closely watched survey said on Wednesday, as a reopened economy unleashed pent-up demand in Europe. Economic data group IHS Markit said the "impressive progress" of vaccinations was jumpstarting the single-currency area, fuelled by eased...
BusinessForexTV.com

Hungary Central Bank Lifts Key Rate By 30 Bps

Hungary’s central bank raised its key interest rate for the first time in nearly a decade as inflation continue to remain above the target. The Monetary Council of the Magyar Nemzeti Bank on Tuesday decided to lift the benchmark base rate by 30 basis points to 0.90 percent from 0.60 percent.
Public Safetyhot96.com

Brazil medical firm Fleury hit by cyberattack

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazilian medical lab company Fleury SA said in a securities filing that a cyberattack had resulted in a partial outage of its information technology systems on Tuesday. Fleury said it was evaluating the impact of the cyberattack and taking actions to minimize its effects. The company said...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real hits one-year high on hawkish central bank minutes

* Next Brazilian rate hike could be 100 bps * Dollar retreats as Powell speaks * Latam stocks retreat (Adds graphic, updates prices) By Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick June 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's real hit a one-year high as minutes of the central bank's recent meeting suggested a more hawkish stance than previously thought, while Chile's and Mexico's pesos rose as commodity prices stabilized from recent losses. The real surged nearly 1% to a one-year high of 4.970, as central bank minutes showed a 100-basis point hike could be coming at the next meeting to keep inflation in check. This would be the monetary authority's fourth straight hike, and would put rates at 5.25%, their highest since October 2019, well before the COVID-19 pandemic spurred a cutting cycle. Liam Spillane, head of EM debt at Aviva Investors, said in an interview he sees an upside in Brazil's real and said its recent outperformance can continue at this level as central bank policy should support the currency in coming months. The dollar retreated after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell flagged weakness in the job market, which is likely to keep the Fed from hiking rates anytime soon. He also expressed his confidence in inflation remaining transitory. Powell's comments somewhat soothed emerging markets, which had come under pressure from the Fed's hawkish tilt last week. Chile's peso rose 0.5% as copper prices rose from a 10-week trough, while Mexico's peso added 0.7% after oil prices rallied on expectations of recovering demand. On Thursday, Mexico's June first-half inflation followed by a central bank meeting, will be in focus. A Reuters poll showed annual inflation likely slowed but still stayed well above the central bank's target range, reinforcing forecasts that benchmark interest rate will remain on hold for the rest of 2021. Among stocks, Latin America's biggest power utility Eletrobras hit record highs before retreating, after a Lower House approval of a bill for its long-pending privatization left just one step more - the president's signature - for its implementation. The privatization will be the biggest in Brazil's history, with proceeds from the sale potentially reaching 100 billion reais ($20 billion), the Economy Ministry said on Tuesday. Brazil's Bovespa index lost 1% to hit one-month lows, led by financials. Most other regional peers also fell, tracking a choppy session on Wall Street. Cryptocurrencies have recently gained traction among some countries in the region. While El Salvador last week announced plans to use bitcoin as a parallel legal tender alongside the U.S. dollar, in Venezuela, cryptos are traded by a service that helps non-residents send remittances. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1348.06 -0.18 MSCI LatAm 2644.50 0.99 Brazil Bovespa 128319.80 -0.73 Mexico IPC 50007.69 -0.61 Chile IPSA 4368.05 1.69 Argentina MerVal 65394.98 0.398 Colombia COLCAP 1247.30 0.07 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.9745 0.95 Mexico peso 20.3653 0.54 Chile peso 742.1 0.66 Colombia peso 3779.1 -0.58 Peru sol 3.9787 -0.68 Argentina peso 95.4900 -0.12 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Karin Strohecker in London, Editing by William Maclean)
Public HealthWTVR-TV

Brazil to hit 500K deaths, 2nd highest globally

BRASILIA, Brazil — The official COVID-19 death toll in Brazil is about to hit 500,000, the second highest in the world behind the United States. Official data showed some 2,000 COVID-19 deaths per day in Brazil in the past week, representing one-fifth the global total. Only 11% of Brazil’s population is fully vaccinated.