A curveball, like losing your job in the middle of a pandemic when you have a heap of debt to pay off, can seem like an insult to injury that causes severe stress. In fact, in a survey conducted by the American Psychological Association earlier this year, 72 percent of respondents reported feeling stressed about money at least some time in the prior month, regardless of job status. "Financial distress-especially due to debt-can seriously impact how confident people feel about their financial well-being, but it doesn't have to," says Colleen McCreary, chief people officer at Credit Karma.