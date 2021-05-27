The Big Idea: Christian Klaver

An art installation in this town 55 miles south of Dallas makes a case for why it's well worth your time to visit. The Anteroom is a sort of storefront for the Corsicana Artist and Writer Residency. It gives a glimpse of product, just like auto parts and furniture in the windows up and down six blocks of Beaton Street (which is, in this small town an hour south of Dallas, the main street, although the designated Main Street is one over). And I love the implication, all the clearer in the orderly reduction of a small downtown like this: serious art—no matter that to many passersby it may be puzzling—does, emphatically, belong here in the company of everyday essentials. That contention is essential to the Residency itself as, so unlikely to begin with, it prepares to extend its operations into other spaces, other storefronts—even a bookstore—on this downtown street and others.