Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

The Big Idea: Christian Klaver

By Athena Scalzi
scalzi.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s Big Idea, author Christian Klaver invites us to take a look into the magical world he created for his book-loving daughter. Come along as he explains the inspiration behind Shadows Over London. CHRISTIAN KLAVER:. The Big Idea: We needed more Narnia. Shadows Over London was born out of...

whatever.scalzi.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Idea#Shadows Over London#Wardrobe#Justice#Faerie#Amazon Barnes Noble#Author Christian Klaver#Books#Library Science#Murderous Siblings#Bedtime#Father#The Witch#Inspiration#Moonbeams#Today#Family#Daughter#Prince Caspian#England
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Books & Literaturegeekdad.com

‘Rabbits’ by Terry Miles: A Book Review

You can’t beat a good “the world is a game” novel. Especially if you bolt on some crazy conspiracy theories and some retro technology. If you enjoyed Ready Player One or Umberto Eco’s Foucault’s Pendulum then you’ll find lots to love here. Rabbits by Terry Miles falls somewhere between the two. It doesn’t require the cerebral gymnastics asked by the latter, but, mercifully, it isn’t a one-trick pony like Ernest Cline’s bestselling page-turner. Rabbits makes its own mark in what is a specialized genre. It does sometimes wander down some quiet lanes, but all in all, Terry Miles delivers an entertaining read—one that will capture your imagination and insist you read on to find out what on earth is happening.
Books & Literaturesffworld.com

The Wood Bee Queen by Edward Cox

The story begins in what seems like Neil Gaiman territory. Strange Ground by the Skea seems like a quiet urban backwater of England. Ebbie Wren lives and works there as a librarian, although the library is about to close. Ebbie comes across as the stereotypical loser, unlucky in his job, in love and life generally. His only real enthusiasm is his love of local folklore in “The Realm”. His only friend and confident is Mai, the old homeless woman who Ebbie brings a hot chocolate to every morning.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

8 Crime Novels With a Dash of Romance

Bloom Books, an imprint of Sourcebooks. You are cordially invited to the wedding of the decade, when Christian Grey will make Anastasia Steele his wife. But is he really husband material? His dad is unsure, his brother wants to organize one helluva bachelor party, and his fiancée won’t vow to obey… Their passion for each other burns hotter than ever, but Ana’s defiant spirit continues to stir Christian’s darkest fears and tests his need for control. As old rivalries and resentments endanger them both, one misjudgment threatens to tear them apart. Can Christian overcome his childhood nightmares, and save himself? Can Christian finally be freed?
Books & LiteratureTor.com

Jo Walton’s Reading List: April and May 2021

I’m sorry I didn’t do a post for April. It’s totally my own fault: I forgot it was May. What even is time? Never could get the hang of Thursdays. By the time people poked me about it, it felt a bit late, and I thought I’d do a combo post for both months together. However, April was a very exciting and busy month, because I got a first vaccine shot, and also I was helping long distance with Ada Palmer’s class papal election, and then May was… well, the snow melted, and as from last Friday we no longer have a curfew, and I may get a second dose of vaccine this week, and all shall be well and all manner of things shall be well.
Animalsbradtguides.com

Christian The Lion: The Illustrated Legacy

Special offer: Enjoy 10% off this title - exclusively on bradtguides.com!. The story that captured the imagination of the world…. In 1969 Harrods department store in London sold a three month old lion cub to two young Australians, John Rendall and Anthony (Ace) Bourke. They called him Christian. For a year Christian lived happily and safely with John and Ace and his human ‘pride’, initially in the World’s End on the King’s Road in Chelsea, where Derek Cattani first began photographing him.
Books & LiteratureICV2

NEW CONAN PROSE FICTION ON THE WAY

Titan Books and Conan Properties have signed a deal for a new program of prose fiction about Conan, the iconic sword-and-sorcery character created by Robert E. Howard, to be published under the Perilous Worlds imprint. The first fruits of the deal will be a novel and two short stories that will be published in 2022 to coincide with the 90th anniversary of Howard’s first Conan story in December 1932. The first novel is scheduled to be published in trade paperback and digital editions in September 2022. The short stories will be digital only, and the first one is planned for May 2022. The new works will stay within the established Conan canon.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

5 New YA Books That Share DNA With Classic Books

There’s an old adage that every story to be told has already been written. But the thing is, those stories can always be retold in new and interesting ways. These five recent YA titles prove that bringing a classic story into a new setting creates an entirely new narrative. What’s refreshing about all of these titles is that no knowledge of classic stories is necessary to enjoy these retellings (although if you are familiar, there are fun easter eggs for you to enjoy). Another great thing is that if you love these YA books like classic books, you can seek out other retellings of the original stories to keep enjoying similar plot twists and characters!
Dallas, TXdmagazine.com

There Are Big Ideas In Little Corsicana

An art installation in this town 55 miles south of Dallas makes a case for why it's well worth your time to visit. The Anteroom is a sort of storefront for the Corsicana Artist and Writer Residency. It gives a glimpse of product, just like auto parts and furniture in the windows up and down six blocks of Beaton Street (which is, in this small town an hour south of Dallas, the main street, although the designated Main Street is one over). And I love the implication, all the clearer in the orderly reduction of a small downtown like this: serious art—no matter that to many passersby it may be puzzling—does, emphatically, belong here in the company of everyday essentials. That contention is essential to the Residency itself as, so unlikely to begin with, it prepares to extend its operations into other spaces, other storefronts—even a bookstore—on this downtown street and others.
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

Interview: Christian Petzold on UNDINE

It is always a delight to listen to Christian Petzold, German director of such films as Barbara, Phoenix and Transit, because he is a master storyteller. I could listen to him for hours on end as he enthusiastically talks about his filmmaking process. His new film Undine is his take...
Books & Literaturecrossroadstoday.com

‘The Night Watchman,’ Malcolm X biography win arts Pulitzers

NEW YORK (AP) — Stories of race, racism and colonialism in the U.S. swept the Pulitzer Prizes for the arts, from Louise Erdrich’s novel “The Night Watchman” to a Malcolm X biography co-written by the late Les Payne to Katori Hall’s play “The Hot Wing King.”. The awards were announced...
Books & Literaturebooktrib.com

Destined for Greatness: 7 Stories of the Chosen One

From modern stories like Percy Jackson and the Olympians to ancient tales of King Arthur, we’re all familiar with the idea of the “Chosen One.” The story of an unsuspecting protagonist who’s destined to save the world is a popular and compelling tale that knows how to tug on our heartstrings. We want to root for an underdog while having faith that this hero has the tools to save the day. After all, they were literally born for this!
Religionmypastoralponderings.com

The Devout Christian of the Future

The devout Christian of the future will either be a ‘mystic’—someone who has ‘experienced something’—or will cease to be anything at all. Karl Rahner wrote these well-known words back in the 1960s, in his essay, “Christian Living Formerly and Today.” I have been thinking more about his words recently, because they speak a truth to me that is timely and relevant.
Books & LiteratureTor.com

The Fragmented Horrors of Josh Malerman’s

Josh Malerman’s novel Goblin is subtitled “A Novel in Six Novellas,” a definition which may well make the overtly literal skew their heads in confusion. Goblin is also the city in which Goblin is set, and the six stories that comprise the book—seven if you count a framing sequence—offer a kind of portrait of a town from myriad perspectives. (Subtitling the book “A Town in Six Novellas” would have been just as accurate.) Earthling Publications first released this book in 2017; now, with Malerman’s profile significantly higher in the wake of the film adaptation of his novel Bird Box, it’s seeing wider release in a new edition.
Books & Literaturepenguin.co.uk

Jane Fallon: the books that have shaped my life

The famous children’s author Edward Ardizzone wrote all sorts of books about a little boy called Tim, but only one of them with a little girl called Charlotte in it, which is why it was my favourite. In Tim and Charlotte (1951), Charlotte gets washed up on the beach, where Tim finds her. She’s lost her memory and can’t remember who she is, so he takes her home and she just sort of lives with them and loves it, until eventually her grandmother turns up and claims her back. Something about that idea of having no memory fascinated me even when I was three years old; apparently I would follow my mum around all day with the book in my hand, asking to be read it. I still have the original copy, all full of scribbles.
Beauty & Fashionshoespost.com

Christian Louboutin Loopinga

The unique design of the Loopinga Toe Plume pump exudes the creativity of Maison Christian Louboutin. This elegant open-toed model’s green plumetis suede calfskin upper displays the brand’s signature low-cut. It is notable for its laminated strap that twists around the ankle and sits atop a heel covered with 100 mm Tivoli patent calfskin.
TV & Videoswomenlovetech.com

5 Of The Best Netflix Book Adaptations To Enjoy

Many of you may not realise that many of the best shows on Netflix come from great books. So, for this instalment of Netflix shows and films, here’s five book adaptions that you can watch. Like the books, these shows and films will transport you to others eras, throw you...
Moviesmarketcapitalize.com

List of movies to watch if you liked Sweet Tooth

You’re not alone when you’re stubborn with “Sweet Tooth.” The highlight of the critical fantasy series transforms Jeff Lemire’s comic book storey to a new universe in which an entire generation of human-animal hybrid kids arises after a viral pandemic called “the Great Crumble” ravages civilization. At the story’s core are an exceptional 10-year-old girl, Gus (Christian Convery), who has bodies, deer ears and a bigger heart than most people on earth.
Religionhuntingdondailynews.com

From the Pastor: Godly play

I love the warmer weather, and the chance for folks to get out and play in the sunshine, no matter what age they are. When I think about play, I am reminded of a scene from C.S. Lewis’s “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe.”. Aslan, the lion, has come...
Books & Literatureinkitt.com

Turning Fanfiction into Original Fiction

Fanfiction can be a messy topic, usually for legal reasons, but it has more potential than people realize. A growing trend has fanfiction authors editing their stories to republish as original works. Is that fair? Is it possible for your own fanfiction? We have some lessons from history and practical tips to give you perspective.
Moviesmugglenet.com

Dursley Turned Poet – Harry Melling Cast as Edgar Allan Poe in New Film

This definitely isn’t the Dudley Dursley we know. Harry Melling, who played the spoiled and rambunctious Dudley Dursley in the Harry Potter films, is continuing to take over the screen. This time, Melling will be playing the well-known author Edgar Allan Poe. He has been cast in a new murder mystery film, The Pale Blue Eye, alongside Christian Bale (The Dark Knight, Terminator Salvation).