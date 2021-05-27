Cancel
NFL

DJ Bien-Aime II: Message to Jets: Go get Julio Jones from Falcons

Hastings Tribune
 30 days ago

NEW YORK — Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones made a statement on Monday morning that set the football world on fire. “I’m outta there,” Jones told Shannon Sharpe on Fox Sports’ “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed.”. And according to reports, the Falcons have been trying to move Jones for some...

www.hastingstribune.com
Person
Jeff Darlington
Person
Steve Smith
Person
Terrell Owens
Person
Julio Jones
Person
James Lofton
#Jets#American Football#Fox Sports#Espn#Gang Green#Pro Bowler#Bills#Browns#Cardinals#Jones Davis#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
NFLYardbarker

Analyst Has Pessimistic View of Julio Jones Trade

The Tennessee Titans’ decision to trade for Julio Jones this week has been widely regarded as a good move. Yet it would be inaccurate to say the feeling is universal. The Titans sent a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and a fourth-round choice in 2023 to the Atlanta Falcons for Jones (plus a sixth-round pick in 2023). That is hardly a king’s ransom for a player who is a seven-time Pro Bowler and one of the most productive receivers in NFL history.
NFLFOX Sports

How the Julio Jones trade is moving NFL betting lines

When the Tennessee Titans acquired Julio Jones from the Atlanta Falcons, bookmakers sharpened their pencils and got to work on the numbers. Even though the NFL season doesn’t start until the second week of September, many of the football betting markets are a year-round calculation. A move of this magnitude affects team future odds, individual player props and prices on exotic markets like Most Valuable Player.
NFLYardbarker

Julio Jones responds to possibility of fewer targets with Titans

For many years, Julio Jones was the key man in the Atlanta Falcons offense. In 2021, he’ll go to a team where he’s arguably not even the No. 1 wide receiver. Jones’ trade to the Tennessee Titans likely means fewer targets for the standout wide receiver. The Titans also have to make sure A.J. Brown gets his share of targets, all while simultaneously ensuring that star running back Derrick Henry gets plenty of touches as well. Fortunately, the prospect of a slightly smaller role in the offense isn’t bothering Jones.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFLTR Review: Who Won The Julio Jones Trade?

The NFL’s big summer blockbuster dropped on Sunday and NFLTR Review has you covered breaking down the Julio Jones trade:. Why the Falcons couldn’t do better than a second-round pick. Should the Titans be worried about the wheels falling off Jones?. What history says about 32-year-old receivers. The Big Picture:...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Julio Jones, Titans, Texans

New Titans’ WR Julio Jones commented on the situation involving his trade and his future in Nashville after his first practice with his new team. “First off I just want to thank Atlanta,” Jones said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It was home for me for the last decade. The fan base, the Atlanta Falcons, the whole organization, without them, they gave me the opportunity to showcase my ability and what I can do and my absolute love for the game. Being here at the Titans, I love it. I’m very excited to be a part of this organization. Just the team camaraderie. Just the whole atmosphere and everything here just feels like when I was in college at the University of Alabama. It’s amazing here. That’s where I’m at right now. Had a great day today. Just finished the workout. I’m excited about being here.”
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Julio Jones not worried about stats decreasing with Titans

For many years, Julio Jones was the key man in the Atlanta Falcons offense. In 2021, he’ll go to a team where he’s arguably not even the No. 1 wide receiver. Jones’ trade to the Tennessee Titans likely means fewer targets for the standout wide receiver. The Titans also have to make sure A.J. Brown gets his share of targets, all while simultaneously ensuring that star running back Derrick Henry gets plenty of touches as well. Fortunately, the prospect of a slightly smaller role in the offense isn’t bothering Jones.
NFLYardbarker

With Julio Jones gone, Calvin Ridley has chance to become a superstar

The day that Falcons fans never thought would come finally arrived. Julio Jones won’t play in a Falcons uniform having been shipped off to Nashville. Atlanta is completely relieved of his salary liabilities with a second-round pick and a conditional fourth-round pick returned for their troubles. While any offense that loses Julio will take a massive step back, I don’t think that all hope is lost. Calvin Ridley is a bona fide star, and his supporting cast will elevate him even more.
NFLlatestnewspost.com

Julio Jones trade: Falcons’ Russell Gage ‘ready’ for increased role using what All-Pro taught him

For all of the hubbub regarding the recent injury notes on Julio Jones, the fact is he remains arguably the best wide receiver in the entire NFL. He’s now off to prove that for the Tennessee Titans instead of the Atlanta Falcons, with the latter garnering draft picks from the former in exchange for the future Hall of Fame receiver. Matt Ryan noted ahead of the trade that he “doesn’t know” what the Falcons offense would look like without Jones, but Russell Gage is hoping to help the team figure it out quickly.
NFLYardbarker

Should Falcons target offensive or defensive free agents with cap savings from Julio Jones trade?

The Julio Jones trade created much-needed cap space to sign the Falcons 2021 rookie class. However, I’ve already discussed it wasn’t the only way Terry Fontenot could’ve created the cap space — i.e., Julio Jones restructure, Grady Jarrett extension/restructure, etc. Regardless, Jones is now in Tennessee, and Atlanta has enough money to sign their rookie class, but there is an excess of anywhere between $7.75 million and $9.03 million after signing the 2021 draft class.
NFLPosted by
WDXB 102.5 The Bull

Here's How Nick Saban Helped The Titans Land Julio Jones

AL.com reports Saban -- who recruited and coached Jones at Alabama from 2008-10 -- personally gave his recommendation to Titans head coach Mike Vrabel when asked about trading for the seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver. “I’ve had a really good relationship with coach Saban,” Vrabel said on Thursday (June 11)....
NFLwilliamsonhomepage.com

Julio Jones' message to his skeptics: 'stay tuned'

Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson has never been one to shy away from talented players with durability issues. Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, linebacker Bud Dupree and cornerback Caleb Farley are all proof of Robinson’s prioritization of talent above injury history. So, when the Titans traded for wide receiver Julio...
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Age Just a Number to Julio Jones

Julio Jones heard the doubters. Not long after the Tennessee Titans traded for the star wide receiver, some brought up his age (32), while others pointed to his injury history, including a hamstring ailment that shortened his 2020 season. Jones, during his first press conference as a Titan on Thursday...
NFLatozsportsnashville.com

Tennessee Titans: The best thing Julio Jones said this week

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones has 12,896 career receiving yards, which places him at No. 20 in NFL history. Jones just turned 32 earlier this year. If he plays another five years and averages around 1,000 receiving yards per season, he’ll finish his career as the No. 3 all-time receiving yards leader (behind Jerry Rice and Larry Fitzgerald, who hasn’t retired just yet).
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 Teams Tennessee Titans star Julio Jones will torch in 2021

The Tennessee Titans brought Julio Jones here to make plays. Period. It’s been a while since Tennessee Titans fans have seen Julio Jones. The last time they played the Atlanta Falcons was September 29th of 2019. Jones, obviously, was on the other sideline for that one, but the two-tone blue handled him pretty well.