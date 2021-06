Behringer has launched a teaser video for an upcoming drum machine that will be revealed next week (28 June). The brief teaser showed little of the device’s design, except for its sequencer lights, and some of its controls: four buttons backlit in white, a play/pause button and a stop button. The video’s title draws from a quote from Igor Stavinsky, the Russian composer who once said: “There is music wherever there is rhythm, as there is life wherever there beats a pulse.”