A major London hospital’s maternity unit has been labelled ‘inadequate’ after it emerged staff were being bullied and shouted at amid a poor culture that was a risk for patient safety.It is the fourth hospital to have its maternity unit downgraded by the Care Quality Commission in three weeks as the state of England’s maternity services comes under increasing scrutiny.Inspectors said staff at Northwick Park Hospital, run by London North West University Healthcare Trust, feared speaking out and had been told by managers to only say positive things if they were asked.There were 13 serious incidents in the year to...