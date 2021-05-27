Cancel
Politics

Shropshire councillor to reject allowances increase

By Keri Trigg
Shropshire Star
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA councillor who led calls for an allowance increase to be postponed until after the pandemic has said he will not accept the extra money. Labour councillor Kevin Pardy spoke out against the proposed rise of just under £500 to all members’ annual allowance at a Shropshire Council meeting last week.

