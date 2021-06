Fans of the sci-fi TV series Doctor Who mourned the loss of one of the very first companions to the Time Lord, Jackie Lane, who has died at age 79. Lane appeared alongside William Hartnell's first Doctor in the role of Dodo Chaplet. The news was tweeted on the official Doctor Who Twitter page, which wrote, "We're sad to hear that Jackie Lane has passed away, she played the First Doctor's companion Dodo Chaplet."