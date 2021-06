Stretch your Oyster card to the limits with a London day trip to the outer zones. We really are creatures of habit, aren’t we? We like our home comforts, our trendy coffee shops and the option to go to a nice beer garden any time of the week… preferably all without stepping foot on a Tube, bus, or bike. It’s this attitude that means plenty of us rarely venture outside our local neighbourhood – and if you live inside Zones 1-3 on the Tube map (or are a frequent visitor looking for excitement beyond central London), that may just have prevented you from discovering some of London’s true treasures. Here are nine incredible places that lie in London’s outer zones, and are well worth taking a slighter longer train trip for!