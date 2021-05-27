West Mercia Police below target for 101 call time response as number of unattended incidents increase after lockdown, police commissioner says
West Mercia Police has been challenged to improve its ability to answer 101 calls within the target time of 30 seconds, and respond to incidents when needed. In a holding to account meeting with the Assistant Chief Constable, Police & Crime Commissioner (PCC) John Campion said two areas of performance needed to improve that directly impact the public and have the potential to undermine public confidence in the service.www.shropshirestar.com