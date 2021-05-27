Cancel
Law Enforcement

West Mercia Police below target for 101 call time response as number of unattended incidents increase after lockdown, police commissioner says

By Rory Smith
Shropshire Star
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Mercia Police has been challenged to improve its ability to answer 101 calls within the target time of 30 seconds, and respond to incidents when needed. In a holding to account meeting with the Assistant Chief Constable, Police & Crime Commissioner (PCC) John Campion said two areas of performance needed to improve that directly impact the public and have the potential to undermine public confidence in the service.

