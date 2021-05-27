WASSSSSUUUPP?! This RSVLTS x Bud (Collection) is Most Definitely For YOU - Lookbook

Let’s simply start by saying this RSVLTS x Budweiser Collection is a dream collab for just about everyone on staff in some manner. For me personally...there's always going to be a special I started my post-college career as a merchandiser at a beer distributor in Columbus, Ohio, which pretty much solely distributed Anheuser-Busch products. Heck, my grandfather AND my father's favorite NASCAR driver, and perhaps all-time athlete, was a Bud man - #3 The Eliminator, Dale Earnhardt Sr. - so pretty much wherever I looked as a child, Budweiser was there.