Thursday's forecast: Sunny with high of 86
Thursday is forecast to be sunny and breezy with a high of 86 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. A low of 75 is forecast tonight. Minor coastal flooding is expected to persist along the Gulf Coast today, potentially making some beach access roads impassable and inundating low-lying areas along bays and intracoastal waterways. Moderate rip currents are also likely, which could create dangerous swimming conditions, especially near piers and jetties.www.victoriaadvocate.com