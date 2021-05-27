Daybreak Foods plans new plant near Eagle Grove

EAGLE GROVE – Daybreak Foods Inc. has announced a new processing plant to be built near Eagle Grove. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday morning. “As Daybreak Foods transitions some of its laying hens to cage-free, the need to process the eggs from these chickens has presented an opportunity to construct a processing plant that aligns with the needs of our customers,” Rick Roedl, the company’s capital projects manager, said in a written statement.