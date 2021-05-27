Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eagle Grove, IA

Daybreak Foods plans new plant near Eagle Grove

freemanjournal.net
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAGLE GROVE – Daybreak Foods Inc. has announced a new processing plant to be built near Eagle Grove. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday morning. “As Daybreak Foods transitions some of its laying hens to cage-free, the need to process the eggs from these chickens has presented an opportunity to construct a processing plant that aligns with the needs of our customers,” Rick Roedl, the company’s capital projects manager, said in a written statement.

www.freemanjournal.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Ohio State
Local
Iowa Business
City
Eagle Grove, IA
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Lake Mills, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Grove City#Plant#Daybreak Foods Inc#Iii
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers

The House on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War in what lawmakers are framing as a first step in a broader effort to claw back presidential war powers. The House voted largely along party lines, 268-161, to scrap the 2002 authorization for the use of...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell shoots down Manchin's voting compromise

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Thursday that Republicans will oppose a compromise election reform proposal put forward by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). "I would make this observation about the revised version ... all Republicans I think will oppose that as well if that were to be what surfaced on the floor," McConnell told reporters, referring to Manchin's proposal.