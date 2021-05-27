Acer’s fantastic Chromebook Spin 713 is $329 at Best Buy

Chromebooks are here to stay for both work and personal use. If you use your Chromebook for work or school, you could use it with a docking station and external monitor. Using an external monitor can provide more screen real estate, and docking stations can offer additional ports for multi-tasking. Of course, you’ll also need an excellent mouse to complete your workstation. When choosing a mouse for daily use, you’ll want both comfort and reliability. There are a range of ergonomic designs, button layouts, and advanced features to consider when shopping for a mouse. In this list, we’ll take a look at the best mice to use with your Chromebook, at a variety of price points.