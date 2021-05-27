Cancel
Acer’s fantastic Chromebook Spin 713 is $329 at Best Buy

By Mary Dehart
wmleader.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcer just announced a new iteration of its Chromebook Spin 713 2-in-1 laptop, and we’ve already reviewed it. Perhaps by coincidence (or not), the previous model has received a big price cut at Best Buy. You can get the starting model for $329, and it offers much more than many other Chromebooks in this price range. My colleague Monica Chin currently rates this 2020 Spin 713 as the best Chromebook that you can buy. Check out their buying guide to see how it stacks up to the competition.

