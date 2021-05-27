Acer’s new Chromebook lineup includes one with a giant 17.3-inch screen

This Snow White HP Chromebook 11a Laptop is light and durable, so you can work or play on the go. It travels well and has a 15 hour and 45 minute battery life, letting you stay connected without having to search for an outlet. Switch between using this laptop for gaming, connecting with friends, and getting your schoolwork done with the powerful MediaTek mobile processor, full-size keyboard, and 11-inch display. Also, Google Chrome and Android apps are all seamlessly integrated on Google’s easy-to-use OS. And once you’ve gotten into your workflow, enjoy the anti-glare, 11-inch laptop screen with high-definition detail of 1 million pixels. This beautiful display is paired up with the MediaTek Integrated Graphics card, which has Octa-core CPU and GPU graphics processors and a multimedia engine, so you can watch movies, shows, or seminars without draining the battery. This portable, powerful HP Chromebook has all the efficiency and technology you need.