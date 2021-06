Even though the kids are out of school for the Summer, it’s time to start thinking about the next school year, which means we’re going to be seeing a lot more Chromebooks made available soon. One such option is the new Acer Chromebook Spin 514, which recently launched through Best Buy and makes use of the AMD Ryzen chipsets which aim to provide an improvement when comparing the price to performance. We’ve spent some time with Acer’s latest offering, so how does it perform and should you consider it for yourself or as a recommendation for someone else? Let’s find out.