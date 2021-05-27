Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Gov. Kemp: Georgia Secures AAA Bond Rating in 2021

georgia.gov
 19 days ago

Atlanta, GA – Today Governor Brian P. Kemp announced Georgia again secured the highest ratings of AAA with a stable outlook from each of the three main credit rating agencies: FitchRatings, Moody’s Investors Service, and S&P Global Ratings. Of the states that issue general obligation bonds, only nine currently meet this standard. Georgia’s upcoming general obligation bond sale will fund over $1.1 billion in capital projects. The Peach State's AAA ratings will enable the state to sell its bonds at the lowest possible interest costs when it takes bids for those bonds in early June. The credit rating agencies’ individual ratings are AAA, Aaa, and AAA, respectively, the highest ratings possible, and indicative of sound fiscal management.

gov.georgia.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitch Ratings#Economy#Unemployment Rate#Georgia Secures#Ga#Aaa#Fitchratings#The Peach State#Aaa#The General Assembly#Georgians#Moody#S P#Bond Rating Agency Report#Opeb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
11Alive

Gov. Kemp announces $15 million in education funds to help youth impacted by pandemic

ATLANTA — The COVID-19 pandemic impacted education across the nations, as many students and teachers navigated learning in the classroom from home. On Tuesday, Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the availability of $15 million in Governor's Emergency Education Relief (GEER) funds to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Georgia to advance student academic achievement by addressing learning recovery and other critical needs of youth brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Politicscoosavalleynews.com

Gov. Kemp Announces Over $6.7 Million in Grants for Law Enforcement Training Program

Governor Brian P. Kemp and Criminal Justice Coordinating Council Executive Director Jay Neal announce the award of 63 grants in the amount of $6,756,389 for the Law Enforcement Training Grant Program. During the 2020 legislative session, Governor Brian Kemp recommended and lawmakers approved the creation of a law enforcement training grant program through the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council for state and local law enforcement agencies.
Georgia Statesky963.com

Gov. Kemp announces $15 Million in GEER Funds to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Georgia to address Learning Gaps caused by COVID-19

On Tuesday, June 1, 2021, Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the availability of $15 million in Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) funds to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Georgia to advance student academic achievement by addressing learning recovery and other critical needs of youth brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, $15 million will be awarded to serve 9,000 youth. Sub-awards from the Georgia Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs will be made to local Boys & Girls Clubs on the number of youth served at an average cost of $1550/child. These funds will be distributed across 34 Boys & Girls Clubs organizations, 141 sites, and 62 counties in Georgia. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Georgia have done a remarkable job of serving the needs of youth across the Peach State,” said Governor Kemp. “With this GEER funding, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Georgia will be able to further enhance student academic achievement by addressing educational gaps caused by the pandemic. I look forward to seeing the positive impact this funding has on youth across the State of Georgia.” The program goals include ensuring 65% of youth below grade level will return to grade level by the end of the program term, and 35% of youth will show an increase or progress toward grade-level achievement. The funding period is between June 2021 through September 2022, inclusive of summer camp, school breaks, and holidays (fall/spring/winter camps); and the afterschool program for youth ages 5–18 (K-12), to be served at club sites across the Boys & Girls Clubs in Georgia (at $1,550 cost per child) with targeted academic support. $4 million will go toward the grant kick-off and summer costs for 2021; $7 million will go toward the 2021-2022 school year costs, and $4 million will go toward summer 2022 and the grant closeout.
Georgia StateMarietta Daily Journal

Georgia's sovereign rating gradually improves - NBG

Jun. 3—Georgia's sovereign rating is gradually improved from 2017, said President of the National Bank of Georgia declares Koba Gvenetadze, Trend reports via Georgian media. According to him, such assessment of the Georgian investment environment by international rating agencies strengthens the confidence of international institutions and investors in Georgia. "In...
Politicsclaycountyprogress.com

Gov. Kemp Announces $2 Million in Marketing Grants and Co-Op Funding to Support Tourism Industry Recovery

Governor Brian P. Kemp in partnership with Explore Georgia, the state tourism office within the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD), announced the recipients of a special round of Tourism Recovery Marketing Grants. The Explore Georgia Tourism Recovery Marketing Grant program supports marketing efforts to bolster the recovery of Georgia’s tourism industry from the COVID-19 pandemic. Thirty-four destination marketing organizations in 27 counties will receive a combined total of nearly $1.5 million in recovery marketing funding as part of this one-time grant program.
Georgia Statecapitol-beat.org

Georgia announces annual bond sale

ATLANTA – The state agency in charge of bond sales Wednesday approved the sale of nearly $1.1 billion in general obligation bonds to finance a variety of building projects. The Georgia State Financing and Investment Commission acted two weeks after the three main credit rating agencies renewed the state’s AAA credit rating, allowing favorable interest rates that will save tax money.
Georgia Statelincolnjournalonline.com

Kemp bans vaccine passports in Georgia

Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order last Tuesday, May 25, prohibiting state agencies, state service providers, and state properties from requiring COVID-19 vaccine passports. The order also forbids vaccine passports as a condition for entering Georgia and prohibits state agencies from treating unvaccinated employees differently from those who have received vaccinations. “While I continue to urge all Georgians to […]
Politicssavannahceo.com

Gov. Kemp Swears in Interim Revenue Commissioner

Today Governor Brian P. Kemp swore in Francis "Frank" O'Connell as interim Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Revenue. Commissioner O'Connell will succeed David Curry, who was appointed by Governor Kemp in 2019, effective June 2, 2021. “Frank O'Connell has the experience necessary to guide the Department of Revenue and...
Georgia Statevaldostaceo.com

Southern Georgia’s Jobs Rate Drops in April

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Southern Georgia saw a decrease in its unemployment rate for April. “We had another strong month in April,” said Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler. “We saw the unemployment rate decrease in every region and county, along with an over the month and over the year decrease in initial claims for nearly every region and country.”
Georgia StateCBS News

Local Matters: Georgia Governor Brian Kemp booed at state's GOP convention

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp was booed by supporters of former President Trump during a speech at the state's GOP convention. Many still hold him accountable for refusing to accept Mr. Trump's baseless claims of election fraud in Georgia. The state's top election official was censured at the convention for the same reasons. Greg Bluestein, a political reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" to discuss.
Georgia StateJanesville Gazette

Gov. Kemp greeted with boos during speech at Georgia GOP convention

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. — The outpouring of anger aimed at Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp seemed inevitable. Some of the activists who filled the ranks at the Georgia GOP convention have faulted him for not seeking to overturn Donald Trump’s election defeat — and they expressed that displeasure on Saturday by bombarding him with a wave of boos throughout his brief speech.
Georgia Statewuga.org

Kemp Announces Bond Sales for Projects

Governor Brian Kemp announced yesterday that the state of Georgia sold just over $1 billion in bonds to fund new projects. The largest amount of funding provides over $300 million for local school systems’ K-12 and state schools projects. The second largest amount provides over $250 million for Board of...
Camden County, GAmetroatlantaceo.com

Gov. Kemp Announces Plug Power Opening Green Manufacturing Plant in Camden County

Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Plug Power, a leading global provider of hydrogen solutions, will invest $84 million in opening a green hydrogen fuel production plant in Camden County. Plug Power has deployed more than 40,000 fuel cell systems for e-mobility, delivering efficiency gains, fast fueling, and lower operational costs to their customers, and delivers 40 tons per day of hydrogen fuel to those customers.
Politicssky963.com

Gov. Kemp announces Technical Skills Training Commitment

On Wednesday, June 9, 2021, Governor Brian P. Kemp announced a collaborative initiative between the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG), the Georgia Department of Education (GADOE), the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG), and Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide cloud computing training and education to 5,500 learners statewide by 2024. Through this initiative, high schools and technical colleges in Georgia will offer cloud computing courses and credentials that align with skills needed to pursue in-demand technical careers. “The tech industry in Georgia is rapidly growing with exciting job opportunities for Georgians,” said Governor Kemp. “This collaboration with AWS will ensure our citizens have access to innovative training and education to help prepare them for tech jobs in Georgia.” The state of Georgia will work with the AWS Academy program to provide educational institutions with no-cost, ready-to-teach, cloud computing curricula that prepares students for industry-recognized AWS Certifications and in-demand cloud jobs. Educators at participating institutions will receive instructor training taught by AWS experts and access to a limited number of AWS Certification exams at no cost as they qualify to become AWS Academy accredited educators. Students can also access self-paced online training courses and labs from AWS. For K-12 institutions, this collaboration supports the Georgia Department of Education’s mission to prepare students for success in the global economy. This commitment to providing technical skills training and education across the state is designed to fill in-demand cloud computing jobs in urban, rural, and diverse communities throughout Georgia. This includes available jobs from organizations across various sectors in roles such as software development, cloud architecture, data science, cyber security, cloud support engineers, and more. According to Economic Modeling Specialist International (EMSI), there are over 125,000 cloud computing jobs available in Georgia. For individuals who are unemployed or underemployed, cloud computing skills training offers an opportunity for workers to reskill and re-enter the workforce.