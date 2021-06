It’s been a while since bundles have been a big thing but every once in a while one comes along that still manages to capture the initial excitement of when Humble Bundle launched back in 2010. Last year’s Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality featured a huge amount of great gaming, and looked to be the high point of bang for buck, but today sees a new bundle on itch.io that somehow manages to equal that one in content. The Indie Bundle for Palestinian Aid isn’t being run by itch.io, unlike the Racial Justice one, but a worthy cause can see the generosity of game creators kick into overdrive. Not to get into the politics of it too much (it’s ugly and messy) but all funding goes to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency. At $5.00 minimum per bundle it’s going to take more than a few donations to reach its initial $500,000 goal, but on the plus side it’s almost 20% of the way there in just the first six hours and this isn’t an all-or-nothing Kickstarter. Anything made gets donated, so throwing as much as you can afford or seems reasonable beyond the $5 minimum will get where it needs to go.