USD retreats after strong US GDP and jobless claims data

The US dollar index retreated after the US published the latest GDP and jobless claims numbers. The data revealed that the economy rose by 6.4% in the first quarter, helped by the $2.8 trillion stimulus package signed by Donald Trump and Joe Biden. The data showed that the country’s consumer spending, exports, and government spending increased during the quarter. Further data showed that the number of initial jobless claims dropped to 406,000 last week. The continuing jobless claims fell to 3.6 million, in a sign that the labor market is tightening. Additionally, durable goods orders fell by 1.3% in April after rising by 1.0% in March.