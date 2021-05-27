Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

USD retreats after strong US GDP and jobless claims data

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US dollar index retreated after the US published the latest GDP and jobless claims numbers. The data revealed that the economy rose by 6.4% in the first quarter, helped by the $2.8 trillion stimulus package signed by Donald Trump and Joe Biden. The data showed that the country’s consumer spending, exports, and government spending increased during the quarter. Further data showed that the number of initial jobless claims dropped to 406,000 last week. The continuing jobless claims fell to 3.6 million, in a sign that the labor market is tightening. Additionally, durable goods orders fell by 1.3% in April after rising by 1.0% in March.

www.fxstreet.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gdp#Usd#Us Dollar#Data Mining#Usd#The Hang Seng#Nikkei 225#Dow Jones#Cryptocurrencies#Fed#Ichimoku#Eur#The Bollinger Bands#Btc#Ema
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
HSBC
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Ethereum
Related
BusinessPosted by
IBTimes

US Data Confirms Rapid 6.4% Growth In First Quarter

A final estimate of first quarter growth confirmed the US economy expanded by a rapid 6.4 percent annualized in the period from January to March of this year, the government said Thursday. The figure was unchanged from the initial estimate in late April, the Commerce Department said, and represents the...
Economymymixfm.com

U.S. weekly jobless claims fall; first quarter GDP unrevised at 6.4%

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Fewer Americans filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week as the labor market recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic gains traction amid a reopening economy, but a dearth of willing workers could hinder faster job growth in the near term. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell...
Marketsinvezz.com

EUR/USD bearish pattern emerges ahead of US GDP data

The EUR/USD pair has formed a bearish flag pattern on the 3H chart. Investors reacted to the relatively strong German business sentiment data. The pair will next react to the upcoming US GDP data. The EUR/USD price is in a tight range as investors react to the relatively strong German...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) June 24 (Reuters) - Nasdaq 100 futures hit a record high on Thursday as shares of Tesla and other top-shelf technology companies rose, while investors awaited weekly jobless claims data and tracked progress in President Joe Biden’s infrastructure package.
EconomyBloomberg

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims Are Higher Than Estimates at 411,000

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. Applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance fell slightly last week, though were higher than forecast, as the labor market meanders toward a full recovery. Initial claims in regular state programs decreased by 7,000 to...
U.S. Politicstribuneledgernews.com

US weekly jobless claims edge down less than expected

Washington — A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed a modest decrease in first-time claims for US unemployment benefits in the week ended June 19. The Labor Department said initial jobless claims edged down to 411,000, a decrease of 7,000 from the previous week's revised level of 418,000.
EconomyPosted by
Times Leader

US economy grows 6.4% in Q1, unchanged from previous rate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew at a solid 6.4% rate in the first three months of this year, setting the stage for what economists are forecasting could be the strongest year for the economy in growth led by strong consumer spending. The Commerce Department said Thursday that growth...
EconomyKEYT

US jobless claims tick down to 411,000 as economy heals

WASHINGTON (AP) - The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits dropped last week, a sign that layoffs declined and the job market is improving. The Labor Department said Thursday that jobless claims declined just 7,000 from the previous week to 411,000. The number of weekly applications for unemployment aid has fallen steadily this year from about 900,000 in January.
EconomyPosted by
IBTimes

US Jobless Claims Edge Down But Linger Above 400,000

New applications for US unemployment benefits edged lower last week, resuming a downward trend, but lingering above 400,000 claims, according to US data Thursday. Jobless claims came in at 411,000, seasonally adjusted, down 7,000 from the previous week's revised level, according to Labor Department data. Last week's claims unexpectedly snapped...
U.S. PoliticsShareCast

US initial jobless claims slip lower, secondary claims down again

US jobless claims continued to slip lower during the latest week especially those not being filed for the first time, in a potentially positive signal for the next monthly non-farm payrolls report. Economists had forecast a larger drop to 380,000. Nevertheless, secondary unemployment claims, which correlate more closely with hiring,...
Economykitco.com

U.S. Q1 GDP meets expectations as U.S. economy recovers

(Kitco News) The third reading of the U.S. Q1 GDP data did not surprise the markets, with the U.S. economy growing 6.4% as expected. There were upward revisions to nonresidential fixed investment, private inventory investment, and exports. But this was offset by an upward revision to imports, which is a subtraction from the GDP calculation.
Economykitco.com

Gold prices ignore weaker than expected durable goods numbers

(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding relatively steady but is unable to attract any new bullish momentum following weaker-than-expected manufacturing data. Thursday, the Commerce Department said that U.S. durable-goods orders rose 2.3% in May, following April's 0.8% decline. The data was worse than expected; consensus expectations compiled by various news organizations called for durables to rise 2.9%.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Economy grew at 6.4 percent yearly pace in first quarter of 2021

The U.S. economy grew at a yearly pace of more than 6 percent in the first quarter of 2021, according to data released Thursday by the Commerce Department. U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) grew at a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 6.4 percent in the first three months of 2021, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis's (BEA) final estimate of first quarter growth. The BEA’s previous two estimates of first quarter growth were also 6.4 percent, up from a lackluster 2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020.
EconomyInternational Business Times

Infographic: Consumer Spending Drives US GDP Growth In Q1 2021

The U.S. GDP grew at an annual rate of 6.4 percent in the first quarter of 2021, according to the third and final estimate released by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) on Thursday. Fueled by several rounds of stimulus checks, personal consumption expenditure was the main driver behind the upswing, as private domestic investment and the negative trade balance pulled in the other direction.
Marketsactionforex.com

Dollar Index Extends Weakness after Downbeat US PMI Data but Bears Face Headwinds from strong supports

The US dollar fell further against the basket of major currencies on Wednesday, pressured by weaker than expected US PMI data. Although the US factory activity index rose to record high in June, Services PMI dropped significantly (June 64.8 vs May 70.4 and 70.0 f/c) and Composite PMI which tracks the activity of both sectors and indicates the health of the economy, fell from May’s peak at 68.7 to 63.9 in June.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD retreats after hitting six-day highs at 1.1970

US dollar trims losses during the American session as US stocks move off highs. EUR/USD up for the third consecutive day. The EUR/USD pair pulled back after hitting at 1.1970, the highest level since last Thursday. The euro was unable to hold above 1.1950 and is it hovering around 1.19845, on its way to the third consecutive gain but off highs.
Businessgreekherald.com

Gold rises after U.S. Fed chair testimony

CHICAGO, June 23 (Xinhua) -- Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange rose on Wednesday as investors digested Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before the U.S. Congress on Tuesday. The most active gold contract for August delivery rose 6 U.S. dollars, or 0.34 percent,...