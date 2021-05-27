Pre-orders Open For Danganronpa Pop Up Parade Junko Enoshima Figure

During their Playdate Update livestream, the developers at Panic Inc. revealed the handheld console will go up for pre-order in July. The team revealed everything on the way for the first season, including the full list of games that will be made available for the console, and the surprise addition of a Stereo Dock that will play music from the games beyond the console so you can fill the room with the audio from the device on a grander scale. What's more, aside from the games listed below, we learned that Lucas Pope (Return of the Obra Dinn, Papers Please) is working on a new game called Mars After Midnight, and narrative development company Sweet Baby will guide and mentor two teams of up-and-coming developers from marginalized communities, to make of two original games: Recommendation Dog, led by Xalavier Nelson Jr. (he/him), and Reel Steal. Enjoy the video down below along with the info here from the team.