Pre-orders Open For Danganronpa Pop Up Parade Junko Enoshima Figure

By Francis DiPersio
heypoorplayer.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow available to pre-order, the Pop Up Parade Junko Enoshima figure should ship this November. Today brings good news for fans of Spike Chunsoft’s murder mystery series. Pre-orders have opened for Good Smile Company’s Pop Up Parade Junko Enoshima figure at Big Bad Toy Store. Retailing for $41.99, this figure...

www.heypoorplayer.com
