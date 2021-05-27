Cancel
Emotional Oranges – “Down To Miami” f. Becky G (Video)

2dopeboyz.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs they continue to work on their next project, JUICEBOX, Emotional Oranges have collaborated with international star Becky G for their latest offering “Down To Miami.”. “This started off as a stripped guitar idea that we leaked on socials over a year ago,” Emotional Oranges said about the track. “We had a lot of fun re-imagining it with Becky, she’s been really inspiring to work with. Can’t wait until people get to see the creative/visuals we’re putting together.”

Becky G
Emotional Oranges Juicebox
