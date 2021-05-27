Emotional Oranges – “Down To Miami” f. Becky G (Video)

Coming out of Los Angeles, anonymous duo Emotional Oranges has been making big waves in the r&b space. They initially burst onto the scene in early 2019 thanks to some dope singles that led up to their debut project, The Juice: Vol. 1. The group kept things moving and improved on their second effort, which was a direct sequel to The Juice. Over the last few months, Emotional Oranges has been dropping a plethora of smooth, funky singles including "All That" with Channel Tres and "Down to Miami" with Becky G. All of these singles were leading up to their new project called The Juicebox which was officially released at midnight.