Emotional Oranges – “Down To Miami” f. Becky G (Video)
As they continue to work on their next project, JUICEBOX, Emotional Oranges have collaborated with international star Becky G for their latest offering “Down To Miami.”. “This started off as a stripped guitar idea that we leaked on socials over a year ago,” Emotional Oranges said about the track. “We had a lot of fun re-imagining it with Becky, she’s been really inspiring to work with. Can’t wait until people get to see the creative/visuals we’re putting together.”2dopeboyz.com