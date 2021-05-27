Cancel
Music

Tommy Genesis Returns With “peppermint” Single

2dopeboyz.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHer first single in two years, and following her self-titled debut album in late 2018, Tommy Genesis has released the single “peppermint.”. “I’m such a visual artist. To me, the music is one thing that I’m so proud of, but it just doesn’t end there,” Genesis said to FLAUNT. “If you don’t take control, not only of that but your image and visually what people are ingesting, you are missing out on half of it. You don’t want it to be half of it, but sometimes it is. For me, especially because I’m such a visual artist, once the music is done, I pivot and I’m like: okay I need to make sure everything else hits. It needs to hit. I care.”

2dopeboyz.com
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Clairo to Return With New Single ‘Blouse’

Clairo will take to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon next week to perform her new single, “Blouse.”. Clairo, a.k.a Claire Cottrill, will appear on the show Thursday, June 10th. She’ll officially release the track following her performance. “Blouse” will be the first glimpse of Cottrill’s new album, anticipated for...
Milwaukee, WImilwaukeerecord.com

Telethon returns with new single, “Selfstarter A.E.”

Telethon has the unique ability to craft interesting, fun, and palatable material that touches on decidedly less enjoyable aspects of life. The Milwaukee- and Chicago-based “Hard Pop” band came out of relative obscurity in 2017 to take listeners on a 90-minute ride to the edge of existence on its weighty (and legitimately kind of heavy) breakout album, The Grand Spontanean: A Tale Told In Five Acts. Telethon quickly followed that ambitious release by shining more light on the strange and arduous times we’re living through with its Modern Abrasive EP in 2018 and 2019’s excellent Hard Pop full-length (which we named one of that year’s best albums).
Music2dopeboyz.com

Roddy Ricch Returns With “Late At Night” Single

Following a bit of a hiatus (although he has kept busy with sporadic appearances on tracks from Birdman, DJ Khaled, and 42 Dugg), Roddy Ricch has released his latest single “Late At Night.”. Produced by Mustard, Roddy spoke to Zane Lowe about the collaboration. “I think we made this song...
MusicPosted by
Mega 99.3

In Defense of Genesis’ ‘Invisible Touch’

"It's a bit sad that [people] say, 'This is the old Genesis, which I like' or 'the new Genesis,'" Mike Rutherford mused in 1986, promoting the band's divisive LP from that year, Invisible Touch. "As we are the first generation to be in a group for this number of years,...
Musicdailymusicroll.com

Misantrophia return with a new single: Boogeyman

(DailyMusicRoll Editorial):- Milano, Lombardia Jun 12, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – A few months after the release of the previous Cry Me A River, which has received several positive opinions among the public and insiders, Misantrophia is pleased today to present their new single: Boogeyman. The song was born after that the...
MusicComplex

John Mayer Returns With New Single “Last Train Home”

John Mayer’s Sob Rock era begins today with the release of the new single “Last Train Home,” which some fans might remember from its TikTok tease earlier this year. In recent weeks, the Grammy winner has been slowly ushering in the Sob Rock festivities by rolling out a new website and sharing a number of tongue-in-cheek descriptions for what the “sob rock” genre is. Rock of the sob variety—per Mayer—is “I miss you rock,” “relaxed fit rock,” “70-degrees rock,” and “retweet rock.”
MusicPosted by
WGR550

Genesis - The Last Domino? Tour

Genesis - The Last Domino Tour? at KeyBank Center on Saturday, November 27th, 2021 at 8:00pm. Tickets go on sale top the general public on Friday, May 7th at 12pm.
Musicgranthshala.com

Aldous Harding returns with bouncy new single, ‘Old Peel’

Aldous Harding is back with the solo single “Old Peel”, his first original release in two years. The bouncy new single has been the set-closer to Harding’s most recent live show. It was recorded with producer John Parrish, who also worked on Harding’s latest two records, ‘Designer’ and ‘Party’. Read...
Musicpilerats.com

Premiere: Tasmanian ones to watch Meres return with a new single, Stomach

Header image by Aiesha Hanson. If you're not keeping up with the music coming out from across the Bass Strait, then you're missing out on some of the most wonderful and forward-thinking art in Australia at the moment. Tasmania is bustling with a post-pandemic cultural bloom, welcoming the return of events like Dark Mofo and A Festival Called Panama while on a smaller scale, live shows have well and truly made a comeback - the state being one of the few to not be affected by a lockdown and venue shuttings since the initial re-opening mid-way through last year.
Rock MusicGreenwichTime

Pip Blom Return With Summery Single, New LP

Amsterdam’s finest indie-rock revivalists are coming back this fall. Pip Blom’s second album, Welcome Break, is due out on Heavenly Recordings on October 8th. In the meantime, they’re celebrating their return with a bright, summery single, “Keep It Together,” and a music video that envisions bopping around the room to indie-pop tunes as a valid form of exercise.
Musicthesource.com

Tyler, the Creator Returns with New Single and Video “Lumberjack”

Tyler, the Creator has officially marked his return. The superstar artist has released his new music video, “Lumberjack.”. The release was shared by Tyler on Twitter, bringing a day in the life of the star to the screen ranging from phone calls to a manicure. Hopefully, this marks the return of Tyler full-time as fans swirl over the rumors of a new album titled Call Me If You Get Lost.
Rock Musicpilerats.com

Gang of Youths' returning single - the angel of 8th ave. - captures the band at their best

Rumours of a Gang of Youths return have been circulating for a little bit now, only accelerating within the last month thanks to a heightened social media presence. It's been a long time coming too, with the group - formerly raised amongst New South Wales, before relocating to London back in 2017 - not releasing a peep since the release of their career-defining second album Go Farther In Lightness four years ago, an album that seemingly, grew better with age (and, for a few years there, constant touring).
MusicNME

Parcels return with euphoric new single ‘Free’

Parcels have revealed their first new material since 2018 in the form of uplifting new single ‘Free’. You can hear it below. READ MORE: Parcels: Inside their immaculate live album recorded at David Bowie’s old stomping ground. ‘Free’ was written during the coronavirus pandemic, which saw the Australian-born, now Europe-based...
Musicearmilk.com

Smoko Ono and Corinne Bailey Rae dish on new single "You Are"

If you’ve never listened to a Smoko Ono track, you may want to reconsider. The Chicago native is responsible for music from some of the Windy City’s notable artists including Chance the Rapper, Vic Mensa, and Joey Purp. Outside of his hometown, he’s collaborated with YBN Cordae, Denzel Curry, Meg Thee Stallion, and many more. Gearing up for his late-summer album, Smoko Ono has brought out Corinne Bailey Rae and LA-based neo-soul artist, UMI for his new single “You Are”. The laidback R&B cut features electric guitar riffs performed by Canadian singer, Daniel Caesar, and moody instrumentation, creating the perfect canvas for Rae and UMI to float over. To celebrate his latest single, Smoko and Rae teamed up to dish about the new single.
Music2dopeboyz.com

DaBaby Returns with “Ball If I Want To” Single

Now that outside is opening back up, it’s time for DaBaby to get back to business. And with a follow-up to Blame It On Baby surely on the way, he kicks things off with his latest single, “Ball If I Want To.”. Released with a high school hoop-themed video, the...
Music2dopeboyz.com

Vince Staples Returns with “Law Of Averages” Single

Although he’s kept his name in rotation through The Vince Staples Show and various guest appearances on tracks with Pusha T, Boldy James & Alchemist, TDE’s Reason, 6LACK, and others, it’s been two-and-a-half years since his last album, 2018’s FM!. That doesn’t mean he hasn’t been working, though. In fact,...
MusicThe FADER

Vince Staples returns with new song, self-titled album

Vince Staples has returned with "LAW OF AVERAGES", his first new solo music since 2019. The minimal, low-key track arrives alongside a video directed by Kid.Studio, and is taken from Vince Staples, Staples forthcoming self-titled follow-up to 2018's FM!. The record will be out on July 9th on Blacksmith Recordings, and is supposedly the first of two records Staples has on the way, the second being titled Ramona Park Broke My Heart Watch the video for "LAW OF AVERAGES" above.
Musicravejungle.com

Besomorph makes a welcome return with his anticipated new single ‘Crush’

Besomorph makes a welcome return, as the German super-talnted DJ and producer prepares to drop his anticipated new single ‘Crush’ – signed to Virgin Records / Germany. Besomorph is no stranger to international success and his latest release comes off the back of a string of recent cuts – including ‘Playing With My Heart‘ (feat. Karra), ‘What I’ve Done‘ & ‘DNGRS‘.
Entertainmenthot1029.com

Trina Returns with New Single ‘Receipts’

Trina Returns With New Single Trina has returned with new music. The rapper has just released “Receipts.” In the song, she raps, “Bitches mad ’cause I brag, but I’m the baddest that these n—s ever had. That’s facts. I’m the mother to the game, time to get these hoes some sitters.” Trina has been in the game for 20 years, and her new single proves that she is showing no signs of slowing down. Who one the Trina/ Eve Verzuz?