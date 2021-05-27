Texas Bitcoin Bill Gets Senate Approval

There isn’t an exact moment that Senate Bill 7 officially died. But sometime close to the eleventh hour of Sunday, not long before a midnight deadline that would decapitate dozens of bills, the Texas House lost its quorum, sealing the fate of controversial legislation restricting the vote. Enough Democrats—62 of the 67 in the caucus—had left the chamber to deny the Republican-controlled Legislature the ability to pass one of the top priorities of its leaders. Some were hanging out in Austin representative Eddie Rodriguez’s office, a prime spot on the fourth floor, just under the Capitol dome. Others quietly shuffled through the labyrinth of underground hallways that stretch north beneath the grounds of the Texas Capitol. Others had taken the keys to their voting machines and disappeared into the night, not to be seen until morning. One member from Dallas went to Amy’s Ice Creams, in the Arboretum, treating himself to a coffee-flavored ice cream mixed with crushed Heath bars.