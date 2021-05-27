Kashe Quest, a 2-year-old girl from California, has become the youngest American member of Mensa with a genius-level IQ of 146She can identify all fifty states by shape and location, identify elements on the periodic table by their symbols, and knows 50 signs in sign language

We examine the feasibility of the Bell test (i.e., detecting a violation of the Bell inequality) with the ATLAS detector in Large Hadron Collider (LHC) at CERN through the flavor entanglement between the B mesons. After addressing the possible issues that arise associated with the experiment and how they may be treated based on an analogy with conventional Bell tests, we show in our simulation study that under realistic conditions (expected from the LHC Run 3 operation) the Bell test is feasible under mild assumptions. The definitive factor for this promising result lies primarily in the fact that the ATLAS detector is capable of measuring the decay times of the B mesons independently, which was not available in the previous experiment with the Belle detector at KEK. This result suggests the possibility of the Bell test in much higher energy domains and may open up a new arena for experimental studies of quantum foundations.