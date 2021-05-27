Cancel
Kashe Quest, a 2-year-old girl from California, has become the youngest American member of Mensa with a genius-level IQ of 146She can identify all fifty states by shape and location, identify elements on the periodic table by their symbols, and knows 50 signs in sign language

Two-Year-Old Kashe Quest Becomes Youngest Member of Mensa With IQ of 146

IQ tests aren’t necessarily a reflection of how smart someone is, since there are so many different types of intelligence. But when a freaking toddler tests highly enough to be accepted into Mensa, it’s impossible to ignore. IQ tests are designed to measure a host of different cognitive abilities, which makes Kashe Quest’s story even more incredible. At just two years old, the Los Angeles toddler has an IQ of 146.
Two-year-old Kashe becomes youngest Mensa member with IQ of 146

Two-year-old Kashe Quest has been accepted as the youngest member of Mensa - with an IQ of 146. Kashe can identify all 50 US states, recognise elements on the periodic table and is even learning to read, all before she's even started nursery. Parents Sukhjit Athwal and Devon Quest decided...
Two-year-old youngest member of American Mensa

A Los Angeles toddler is the youngest American member of Mensa, the world’s largest and oldest IQ society. Two-year-old Kashe Quest scored an IQ of 146, which is about 50 points higher than the average American. Those who score above 130 to 132 are considered highly gifted and are in the top 2% of the general population, according to the Mensa website.