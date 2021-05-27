Kashe Quest, a 2-year-old girl from California, has become the youngest American member of Mensa with a genius-level IQ of 146She can identify all fifty states by shape and location, identify elements on the periodic table by their symbols, and knows 50 signs in sign language
Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Model S Plaid delivery pushed to June 10. Needs one more week of tweak. This car feels like a spaceship. Words cannot describe the limbic resonance. Harambe died one day after his seventeenth birthday on May 28th, 2016. 5 years...www.tuipster.com