Back pain is a well-known medical issue, impacting eight out of every ten people at some point in their lives. Back pain and other related symptoms can be disruptive to a person’s daily life activities if not treated on time. Stretching your back is a simple approach to improve your spine’s health and loosen up stiff back muscles. Back stretchers are devices that can help reduce lower back discomfort by boosting circulation and stretching the spine. If you want to stretch out the tightness and knots in your back without spending a lot of money, an orthopedic SpineRelief™ back stretcher can prove to be a great option. The SpineRelief™ is just what your back needs. Get back cracking, tension relief with kneading movement while releasing low back strain with ease. To relieve the heavy pressure building that causes nagging back discomfort, lie back, relax, and extend your spine deeply.