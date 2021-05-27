Cancel
Braves lose to Red Sox

By Chad Dorsett
sky963.com
 28 days ago

The Atlanta Braves lost to the Boston Red Sox by a score of 9-5 on Wednesday, May 26, at Fenway Park in game 2 of the two-game series. With the loss, the Braves fell to 24-25 on the season.

sky963.com
