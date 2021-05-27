(Win it!) Create Happy Childhood Memories with the Chuck E. Cheese Summer Fun Pass!

The pandemic is ending just in time for summer fun! If you are like us, you are ready to go out and have fun with your family. One of the activities at the top of my list is to take my children to Chuck E. Cheese with our Summer Fun Pass. There are three levels of Summer Fun Passes that each include a free weekly pizza, drinks, tickets, and game time. It's such an amazing deal that I had to share with all of you. After this long pandemic, kids deserve the opportunity to create whimsical memories with the Chuck E. Cheese Summer of Fun! Let me share the details.