Khloe Kardashian dared to wear head-to-toe white this week during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” The media personality appeared on today’s episode in a glowing white minidress and matching pumps, contrasting with see-through PVC panels. As the fashion legend goes, Labor Day marks the end of summer and therefore the end of white ensembles and footwear for the season. The reasoning and theories behind this unwritten rule range amongst sources but whatever the reason may be, the age-old decree always causes a divide in the industry — certain stars follow the precedent to a T while others, like Hailey Baldwin, Rihanna and...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO