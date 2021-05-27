Cancel
Fans rejoice in returning to Moda Center

By Ryan Clarke
Posted by 
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 21 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Obsha_0aEEkccL00 They gathered as the Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets were playing in Game 3 of their NBA playoff series

Thousands of fans filed into Portland's home arena Thursday, some for the first time in more than a year.

The latest in a series of events marking a return to relative normalcy, Trail Blazers fans packed portions of the stands at Moda Center on Thursday for Game 3 of the team's first-round NBA Western Conference playoff series against the Denver Nuggets.

Whether they'd been coming since the arena reopened late in the regular season, or it was their first time back since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the excitement was palpable.

"It's different and not the same," Richard Nicholas, a lifelong Portland resident and longtime friend of the late Jerome Kersey, said. "The basketball is the same, and that's what I'm here for. The experience just isn't the same, at least not yet. But, these are the best players in the world, so if you're into basketball it's still a great experience."

Season ticket holders like Claudia Peters, who joined Nicholas at the game, were among those with first dibs on a total of roughly 8,000 available seats. Previous attendance limits hovered around 1,900 late in the regular season before Gov. Kate Brown and the Oregon Health Authority deemed Multnomah County to be "Low Risk" once it reached 65% of adults partially or fully vaccinated.

Peters has been coming to Blazer games for 36 years, since the team's home was Veterans Memorial Coliseum and Kersey donned the black and red.

"It will be so great to feel the camaraderie of our other fans again," Peters said. "We've known them for 30-plus years. All our friends who we used to come to games with before have contacted us, and we know where everyone is going to be. Looking forward to seeing them."

The majority of fans in attendance sat in "vaccinated sections," where they had to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination upon entry to the arena. Rules for social distancing do not apply in those sections, although masks are still a requirement unless eating or drinking.

A handful of other sections in the arena were designated as "distanced sections," where fans were more spread out.

Blazer fans Tre Hales and Taylor Vergara, both from Portland, sat in the vaccinated section in the lower bowl. It was their first game back since February 2020.

"We were around the same section at our last game, too," Hales said. "It was one of our first times in the 100 level, and I said we should try doing this every month. And it took about a year and a half before we were able to do it again. It's so great to be back."

Hales is from Camas, Washington, originally, and both he and Vergara have only been in Portland for about five years. But, he said they remain diehard Blazer fans. Vergara said it's reassuring to be sitting in a vaccinated section, and that it eased she and Hales's anxieties about returning to an arena full of people.

"We've been looking at tickets for a while now, and when they opened up the vaccinated sections, I said we definitely needed to get on that," she said. "This is our first crowded, out into the world type thing we've done since the pandemic started. It's good to be in an area of people who've also chosen to get the vaccine."

Lake Oswego, OR
96
Followers
588
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego's best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com
