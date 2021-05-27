"Sumrall: A little too much of a good thing" by Aaron Sumrall, PhD Matagorda County Extension Agent – Agriculture/Natural Resources Texas A&M AgriLife
Rainfall is always a significant variable in all things agriculture, land, and wildlife management, not leaving out backyard gardens and valuable residential landscaping. Healthy lands and landscapes depend heavily on the frequency and amount of rainfall events, with commodities handling moisture in varying ways and responding accordingly. In most instances,...www.baycitysentinel.com