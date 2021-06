The Bearcats managed to secure their first regional title in their program history on Thursday evening with a double-digit victory over the Dragons. Anna McEwen and Hunter Mowrey recorded a team-high three hits each, with McEwen adding three RBIs. Abby Storm drove in four runs off two hits and Kirstyn Lucht blasted a homer with two RBIs and snagged the win on the bump, allowing seven runs on 10 hits over six innings of work. Milford will face the winner of Newark/Serena this upcoming Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in the Sectional semifinals.